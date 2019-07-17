Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Noah Price 23, passed away June 26th at Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai, AK. Noah was born August 4, 1995, and lived his whole life in Soldotna, AK.

His family would like him to be remembered best for his big smile, caring heart and adventurous spirit. He was happiest when he was out riding a motorized vehicle, whether that be a dirt bike, snowmachine or four wheeler. Anything that went fast. Noah was fearless, since his birth, he loved going fast. Often times breaking bones from his antics. He usually was laughing and would proudly display his injuries. His dream was always to be a mechanic and had a talent for it. He also was known for being the helper always ready to give even when he had little.

In recent years Noah struggled with medical, mental and substance abuse issues. Noah was diagnosed

with crohns disease at the age of 13 and lived in much pain for years and was constantly battling that demon.

Noah is survived by his parents, Brooke and John Straume, of Soldotna, Sister Ella Price of Soldotna, Brothers, Karl & Tiffany Straume and family of Soldotna, and Keith & Autumn Straume and Family of Milton, DE. Grandparents, Ginger Nordmeyer of Sterling and Tami and Harry Mead of Soldotna, Dennis Gilmore of Westminster, CA. Ingunn Straume of Lynnwood, WA. Dag Straume of Mexico and Danny Harrell of Texas. Aunts and Uncles, Rachel and Justin Hanson of Sterling, Jack and Jenee Taylor of Soldotna, Aaron and Amber Nordmeyer of Kenai. Many cousins and extended family.

He is preceded in Death by his Papa Pat Price.

We are all so very sad to see him go, but are sure his papa was waiting with open arms.

There will a private time of remembrance for Family and Friends at his parents house on his birthday

August 4, 2019.

In Honor of Noah we are asking for donations to either Crohns Disease Foundation @ Noah Price 23, passed away June 26th at Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai, AK. Noah was born August 4, 1995, and lived his whole life in Soldotna, AK.His family would like him to be remembered best for his big smile, caring heart and adventurous spirit. He was happiest when he was out riding a motorized vehicle, whether that be a dirt bike, snowmachine or four wheeler. Anything that went fast. Noah was fearless, since his birth, he loved going fast. Often times breaking bones from his antics. He usually was laughing and would proudly display his injuries. His dream was always to be a mechanic and had a talent for it. He also was known for being the helper always ready to give even when he had little.In recent years Noah struggled with medical, mental and substance abuse issues. Noah was diagnosedwith crohns disease at the age of 13 and lived in much pain for years and was constantly battling that demon.Noah is survived by his parents, Brooke and John Straume, of Soldotna, Sister Ella Price of Soldotna, Brothers, Karl & Tiffany Straume and family of Soldotna, and Keith & Autumn Straume and Family of Milton, DE. Grandparents, Ginger Nordmeyer of Sterling and Tami and Harry Mead of Soldotna, Dennis Gilmore of Westminster, CA. Ingunn Straume of Lynnwood, WA. Dag Straume of Mexico and Danny Harrell of Texas. Aunts and Uncles, Rachel and Justin Hanson of Sterling, Jack and Jenee Taylor of Soldotna, Aaron and Amber Nordmeyer of Kenai. Many cousins and extended family.He is preceded in Death by his Papa Pat Price.We are all so very sad to see him go, but are sure his papa was waiting with open arms.There will a private time of remembrance for Family and Friends at his parents house on his birthdayAugust 4, 2019.In Honor of Noah we are asking for donations to either Crohns Disease Foundation @ crohnscolitisfoundation.org or Friendship Mission Kenai a homeless shelter ministering to men on the Kenai Peninsula @ PO Box 2634 Kenai, AK 99611 Published in The Peninsula Clarion on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close