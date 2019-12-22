Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NormaJean Mueller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NormaJean Mueller, born June 6, 1946, passed away peacefully December 4, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital. She left behind a loving family: daughter Marie and grandsons Bobby Croom, Jr. and Gavin Porter. She also left behind the numerous people whose lives she touched and affected for the better.

NormaJean was a devoted member of the Jehovah's Witness congregation on K-Beach. Even while in the hospital she made a point of telling everyone she came in contact with that she was a Witness.

NormaJean will be remembered by those who knew her and loved her for being spirited, giving, joy-filled and very happy to be around new people and make new friends.

She loved many things in her life in addition to her family were M&Ms, singing, playing bingo, and watching movies. She disliked nothing, aside from pears, meatloaf and mashed potatoes and gravy.

The people who knew her will greatly miss her every day that she is not in our lives. She left a personal, indelible imprint and because of that life will never be the same.

NormaJean always knew and accepted that death is an inevitable outcome of life and because of that acceptance lived the best life she could. The last years of her life always found her smiling and making sure everyone around her knew that she loved them.

There will be a service at the Kindom Hall on K-Beach Road on December 21st at 2pm and a celebration of her life will be held at the Senior Center at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to PO Box 1171, Sterling AK, 99672.

