Lifelong Alaskan and Nikiski resident, Ms. Olivia Jean Bragg Mapes, 22, died in a car accident Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Nikiski.



A celebration of her life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hedgeburg Beach.



Olivia was born April 30, 1998 in Soldotna, Alaska. She grew up and was raised in Alaska. She graduated from High School. She loved to draw, looking for Agates, listening to music and loved her dog Gracie.



The family wrote, "She loved her family and was loved by many."



She was preceded in death by her Father, Scott W. Bragg.



She is survived by her brother, Christopher Mapes of Chugiak, Alaska and mother, Jean Mapes of Nikiski.



Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory.

