Pat passed away November 22 peacefully as she heard the words "Welcome Home My Good and Faithful Servant" With that, she met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with arms wide open. A celebration of life will be planned for some time this early summer. Pat was born in Sioux City Iowa in1942. She moved



to Kodiak in 1952 where she became a bookkeeper and missionary where she met her husband Deward Halsey of 52 years. In 1961she married Dewey Halsey. She moved to Soldotna with husband Dewey Halsey and sons Ron and Daryl in1964. She worked with the math department at Soldotna JR High for some 25 years.



She joined the First Baptist Church back in 1971, and in recent years attended Birch Ridge community Church. She loved kids, and bought thousands of gifts for kids to have at Christmas through her growing of house plants, and selling them at the Saturday Farmers Market. She loved reading the Bible, and was a very



loving and caring person who would always put the Lord first. She loved her boys and their families. She is survived by sons Daryl and his wife Pam of Lubbock Tx granddaughters Lili and Ming and son Ron and Debbie Halsey of Soldotna grandkids Kristin (Cody) Jessica, and great grandkids Mason, lzzy, Derrick, Gavin, Zachary and Zoe. She is preceded in death by her brothers Merle Snyder Larry Snyder, and sister Delphine Eyler. Thanks to the loving caregivers Noreen, Kathy, and all the ones at Heritage Place. In lieu of flowers or etc. please donate a Christmas present to kids in the name of Pat--Love Inc. in Pats name. Pat started the Share the Love Christmas and they recently took it over.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Nov. 28, 2020.