Patricia Louise Ullom (Pat), age 84, of Soldotna died at Providence Hospital in Anchorage on January 23, 2020. Pat was born November 26, 1935 in Milford, Illinois to Renzal Elmo Freeman and Genevieve Louise Gilbert Freeman. Her father was a farmer and Pat loved to tag along with him, developing a love of the outdoors and growing things.



Pat was a hard worker and was very generous with her time and all that she was blessed with. Often providing food, shelter, and loving care for those who needed it. She had a delightful sense of humor and loved to have fun. She loved creating many things, including jewelry, dolls, purses, wall hangings, etc. she owned a craft store when she lived in Wyoming. She delighted in making gifts for others, and making the world a beautiful place. Being very resourceful, she didn't shy away from building projects on any home she lived in and often helped others with theirs.



As well as living in Illinois when younger, Pat also lived in Arizona and Wyoming before moving to Alaska. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Phillip Burr Ullom. She is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey Smith of Arizona, and Eldon Smith of Soldotna, and two Sisters, JoAnn and Jerilyn.



Pat was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00pm at the LDS chapel on 159 W Marydale in Soldotna.

Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Feb. 11, 2020

