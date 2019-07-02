Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick was born and raised in Soldotna, Alaska. He attended local schools until he graduated from Soldotna High school in 1996. He set off for college that same year to play baseball at Eastern Arizona. He then transferred to Northern Arizona University for a year and ended up at Arizona State.





Patrick was a lifelong fisherman. His favorite season was Red season. He was happiest when he was flipping for reds and teaching others how to limit out. He started fishing when he was 4 years old off the bank of the Kenai River at Gramma and Grandpa Carvers'





His youth was spent on the Little League fields perfecting his skills and enjoying the company of his many friends and teammates. He left many childhood friends who appreciated his quick wit and humor. His passion for sports and sport statistics was never lost on anyone. He had a special talent for quoting movie lines off the cuff that would leave you laughing.





Patrick fought a long battle with drug and alcohol addiction. Although he won a few battles, ultimately, like so many others, he lost the war. The family will be making a donation in his name to Serenity House in the hopes of helping others.





He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Karen and Mike Munger. His father, Sky Carver. His sister, Erin Carver. Uncle and Aunt, Jack and Nancy Carver. Aunt, Dawn Carver Powers. Many more cousins and extended family. Special mention for his cousin and friend Robert E. Honeysett Jr.





He is preceded in death by his Grandparents, Burton and Mickey Carver and Robert and Norma Honeysett. His Uncles Bill and Bob Honeysett, and his best friend, Trenton Crowell.





Honorary Pallbearers: Robert Honeysett Jr., Jeffrey Stout, Thomas Turnbull,

Peter Honeysett, Steven Warming, Justin Powers. In memoriam Trenton Crowell.





There will be a memorial service at Peninsula Memorial Chapel at 2pm on July

