Paul Marshall Samora
1956 - 2020
SAMORA, Paul Marshall
It is with a heavy heart that the family of Paul Marshall Samora announces his sudden passing on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age of 63. Paul was born in Laurel, Mississippi, on October 9, 1956. After graduating from R.H. Watkins High School in 1975, he went on to diesel mechanic school, which enabled Paul to begin a long and successful career with Tesoro Petroleum Corporation in Alaska in 1979.
Paul loved snow machining in the Caribou Hills with friends and family and the excitement of the hunt for the elusive moose and caribou. He also loved fishing for King Salmon on the Kenai River and halibut in the cold waters of Alaska. He moved his family to Texas in 2012 where he was able to ride his motorcycle through some of the most beautiful places around the country like Mount Rushmore, the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, Tail of the Dragon in Robinsville, NC, the Badlands in South Dakota and other places along his travels.
Paul will be lovingly remembered by his wife and soul mate of 28 years, Rebecca and his children, Ashley McGee and husband Corey, Derek Samora and wife Chelsea, Jennifer Deane and husband David, and Jacquelyn Derwey. Paul will be forever missed by his eight grandchildren, Benjamin, Rykona, and Kyona McGee, Sophia, Chora and Aine Deane, and Olivia and Zoey Samora, and his sister, Pam McGill and her husband Joey. Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Verna Mae Godwin, his stepfather, Elvin Godwin, and his father, Oscar Samora.
The Celebration of Life service will be held July 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Laurel, Mississippi.



Published in Peninsula Clarion on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
Becky & Family,
I am so sorry to hear about Paul's passing. Our prayers are with you.
Robin, Hannah & Haley
Robin Lamp
