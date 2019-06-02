Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Soldotna Resident, Mrs. Pauline Anna Daley, 82, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, Alaska.



A private graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, August 9th, 2019 at Fort Richardson National Cemetery in Anchorage, Alaska.



Pauline was born Nov. 7, 1936 in Manchester, New Hampshire. She served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1957 as a Cryptographic Operator at the Pentagon. She moved to Alaska in 1984 living in Anchorage from 1984 to 1997. In 1997 she moved to Soldotna where she has lived ever since. She spent winters in Surprise, Arizona from 2005 to 2019. She loved quilting and knitting.



The family wrote, "Pauline was loving wife, mother and grandmother. She celebrated her 63rd wedding anniversary with William on May 5, 2019. She was the constant thread that kept her family wrapped in love. She was a social butterfly amongst her friends and made everyone smile."



She was preceded in death by her parents Herve and Lena (Godbout) Hemond.



She is survived by her husband, William Daley of Soldotna, AK; sons, Daniel Daley of Roy, WA and Dale Daley of Columbus, GA; daughters, Dawn (Mark) Hilliker of Kirkland, WA and Denise (Andy) Nyren of Soldotna, AK; granddaughters, Savannah Reid of Whidbey Island, WA, Megan Daley of Bellingham, WA, Lena Daley of Columbus, GA, and Heather Christoff of Kirkland, WA; grandsons, Travis Cedergren of Lynden, WA, Nicholas Cedergren of Plainfield, IL, Austin Hilliker of Kirkland, WA, and Riley Hilliker of Los Gatos, CA; great grandsons, Tripp Haywood of Kirkland, WA, Peyton Haywood of Kirkland, WA, Turner Cedergren of Lynden, WA and Parker Cedergren of Lynden, WA.



