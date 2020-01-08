Pauline (Polly) Carroll, age 92, passed away peacefully December 29, 2019.

She was born October 17, 1927 in Xenia, Ohio to Jesse and Vernie Shanks. She married Donald (Mickey) Carroll on July 23, 1948.

For most of her life Polly was a housewife and mother of five children. Polly and Mickey moved around quite a bit having raised their family in Illinois, Wyoming, Colorado, Louisiana, Arizona and finally settling in Soldotna, Alaska. She was very close to all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She worked at Western Auto in Flagstaff AZ, Soldotna Drug, Big K and D and A Grocery Stores. She enjoyed needlework and completed several pieces which are still treasured by her children and grandchildren. Polly loved people and her life was a living example of how to be kind and compassionate to one another.

Polly was preceded in death by her husband Donald, and youngest son, Kevin. She is survived by her brother Roger Shanks, sister Jane Perkins; her two sons Doyle Carroll and Patrick (Mike) Carroll; her two daughters Colleen Bobbie and Helen Carroll; grandchildren James and Jeffrey Carroll; Ryan, Cory, Michael and Jeremy Carroll; Neil, Garrett and Bryce Gardner; plus 13 great grandchildren. All of whom she loved very much.

There was a small memorial service for the immediate family on Thursday January 2nd, 2020 at Jansenn's Evergreen Memorial Chapel, in Anchorage, Alaska.