Alaskan resident Paxton Gray Quint, 23

Born October 18, 1995 died on February 25, 2019 in Houston Texas.

Paxton's celebration of life will be held in Kenai, Alaska.

Sunday March 17, 2019 at 4pm.

At the reading corner 902 Highland Ave Kenai, AK 99611

Paxton was loved by many. His smile was infectious! He had a good heart. He loved his Grandparents, family and friends. He had a love for the finer things in life!

He was born in Soldotna where he attended school till he was 18. He moved to Houston Texas to further his education. He attended Lone star Community college for 2 years where he got his engineering degree.

His hobbies included Snowboarding; he also enjoyed writing songs and making rap music. He was defense lineman division championship his freshman year. He loved the Seattle Seahawks and he loved life!

Paxton's favorite quotes are "chill out dude" and "It's all good!"

He loved his dog Marley!

In lieu of flowers, shall friends desire contributions may be sent to Paxton's Mom, Felicia Feldman Dock

3528 W Discovery loop

Wasilla, AK 99654

To help with funeral expenses and future plot and head stone. Thank you very much.



Paxton is survived by his father Mark Thomas Quint,

His mother Felicia Feldman Dock and step father Chris Dock.

His brothers and step sisters

Markus Ryan Quint, sister in law Bree Quint, Rudy Vegas Corona, Raymond Corona and Kaitlyn Corona and Hana Dock

Grandparents

David Cecil and Merledean Feldman

G-Dad Thomas Allen Quint

June Amelia Quint

Aunts and Uncles

Scott and Michelle Feldman, Todd and Rita Feldman, Seann and Sarah Feldmann, Craig Dock and Lisa Lopez.

Aunt Bonnie and Uncle Duane Ogden,

Ronald and Tami Quint, Eric and Leslie Quint and Kenneth and Janelle Quint.

Cousins

Michael Crouch, Jeremy Ogden, Nathen Crouch

Leo Sanchez,Veronica Feldman, Marena E. Quint, Amanda Guy, Krystal L. Quint, Justin Crouch, Camron Ostrom, Cedric Agcaoili, James T. Quint, Kenneth A. Quint and Kyle Quint.



Nieces and nephew

Ayla Nicole Quint, Rylan Jersey Quint and Porter Thomas Bradley Quint.



Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Mar. 15, 2019

