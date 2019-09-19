Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Preston Kaare Atwood. View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM Resurrection Lutheran Church 400 3rd Ave, Seward , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Preston Kaare Atwood, 21 of Seward, Alaska died August 25, 2019. Preston was born December 24, 1997 in Anchorage, Alaska to Dwayne and Kari Atwood. He was the best Christmas present his family ever received. His older sister Audra Atwood was excited for his arrival. He entertained his family from the beginning with his humor, from telling his jokes to his grumpy old man faces when strangers talked to him. The family moved from Anchorage to Seward when Preston was two and he spent the remainder of his life in Seward. Preston loved his family and spent countless hours playing with his sister and cousins Mitchell and Courtney Moore.



Preston enjoyed many different activities throughout his school years. On his 5th grade report card his teacher said, "You have a gift to make people laugh - do something positive with that". He often entertained family and friends with his humor. In high school he was very successful in track and went to State as a freshman. His favorite part of high school football was the camaraderie with teammates. He enjoyed gaming, listening to rap music, freestyling his own rap music and spending time with his close friends. In the past two years he spent a lot of time with his niece Kylie. She loved her uncle and as she became more vocal her favorite past-time was being sassy to him.



He was a HUGE fan of the Houston Texans football and Houston Rockets basketball. Many family and friends attempted to influence his sports allegiance over the years; as he did with many things in life he was not swayed and chose his own path.



Preston is survived by his parents, Dwayne and Kari Atwood, his sister Audra and his beloved niece Kylie. He is also survived by his Far Far and Mor Mor, Kaare and Rae Elde, Aunt DeAnn Corbin, Uncles Karl (Julie) Elde & Gary Elde, and many other beloved relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Carol Atwood and his Uncle Michael Corbin.



Services will be held at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 400 3rd Ave, Seward, AK 99664 on September 28, 2019 at 1 PM. Fellowship will follow immediately after the service downstairs.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church, PO Box 35, Seward, AK 99664 where he was baptized and confirmed. In addition, please feel free to donate to Victims for Justice on their website Preston Kaare Atwood, 21 of Seward, Alaska died August 25, 2019. Preston was born December 24, 1997 in Anchorage, Alaska to Dwayne and Kari Atwood. He was the best Christmas present his family ever received. His older sister Audra Atwood was excited for his arrival. He entertained his family from the beginning with his humor, from telling his jokes to his grumpy old man faces when strangers talked to him. The family moved from Anchorage to Seward when Preston was two and he spent the remainder of his life in Seward. Preston loved his family and spent countless hours playing with his sister and cousins Mitchell and Courtney Moore.Preston enjoyed many different activities throughout his school years. On his 5th grade report card his teacher said, "You have a gift to make people laugh - do something positive with that". He often entertained family and friends with his humor. In high school he was very successful in track and went to State as a freshman. His favorite part of high school football was the camaraderie with teammates. He enjoyed gaming, listening to rap music, freestyling his own rap music and spending time with his close friends. In the past two years he spent a lot of time with his niece Kylie. She loved her uncle and as she became more vocal her favorite past-time was being sassy to him.He was a HUGE fan of the Houston Texans football and Houston Rockets basketball. Many family and friends attempted to influence his sports allegiance over the years; as he did with many things in life he was not swayed and chose his own path.Preston is survived by his parents, Dwayne and Kari Atwood, his sister Audra and his beloved niece Kylie. He is also survived by his Far Far and Mor Mor, Kaare and Rae Elde, Aunt DeAnn Corbin, Uncles Karl (Julie) Elde & Gary Elde, and many other beloved relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Carol Atwood and his Uncle Michael Corbin.Services will be held at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 400 3rd Ave, Seward, AK 99664 on September 28, 2019 at 1 PM. Fellowship will follow immediately after the service downstairs.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church, PO Box 35, Seward, AK 99664 where he was baptized and confirmed. In addition, please feel free to donate to Victims for Justice on their website www.victimsforjustice.org. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close