Rachel Marie Brickey, age 45, passed away on October 19, 2020. She is survived by her five beloved children, Kristin Burke, Carter Mitchell, Kanani Mitchell, Johnathan Brickey, Jeremiah Howarth and four grandchildren, along with her parents, James & Catherine Brickey and siblings, Christopher (Andrea) Brickey, Rebecca (Zak) Leier, Luke (Randi) Brickey and Sarah (Greg) Weiss.



Generous, warm-hearted, adventurous and joyful, are words that describe Rachel's approach to life. Her love for others was evident in everything she did – on more than one occasion, she opened both her heart and her home to those in need. The core of her life was her children and she made many sacrifices for their well-being. They recently returned from a wonderful vacation to Florida, where they swam with manatees, visited Disney World and enjoyed a beautiful family closeness.



Rachel was born in 1975 on the Kenai Peninsula in Alaska and honed an appreciation for nature through hiking, camping, and canoeing with her family. She loved animals and along with raising an assortment of dogs and cats, also cared for a goat and a horse in her youth. Exploring a great many national parks on summer vacations and several trips to Hawaii developed her sense of adventure.



In 1991, the family moved to the Black Hills of South Dakota, where Rachel graduated high school and attended college. In 2002, she graduated with a degree in Occupational Therapy, and embarked on the career that would define her life. She spent her work days wholeheartedly helping others to overcome physical ailments.



In 2009, she moved her family to the outskirts of Omaha, Nebraska, where she raised her children, continued her OTA career and established strong community bonds. Rachel consistently found ways to give back – she was active in her church community and in the lives of her children, spreading her joy and enthusiasm to everyone she could.



Please join us celebrating her life on Saturday, October 24, 1:00pm, at the Campbell Aman Funeral Home, in Blair, NE. The service can be streamed live on the Campbell Aman Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations for the college education of her minor children are being collected through the following GoFundMe page: https://bit.ly/31uOPWx.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store