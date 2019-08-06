Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Parlor & Undertakers 50 West Main St Grantsville , UT 84029 (435)-884-3031 Send Flowers Obituary



Ralph was born April 22, 1928 in Middle Branch Nebraska to Ruth and George Rector.

Died July 31, from causes incident to age. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jane Weekes Rector and numerous descendants.

Ralph was born and raised in Nebraska. He married Betty Lions with whom he had 4 children. Cherie, Linda, George, and Donny. He moved his young family to the Horseshoe Bend area of Idaho where they farmed with his parents. From there they moved to Washington State where he worked at the Hanford Nuclear site for a time. When their marriage broke down the kids stayed with their father who met and married Anne Crombie. They moved to California then to Globe Az. where his son Donny was killed in an auto accident. As tragedies go, this one ended their marriage. Ralph joined A.A. in this period of time and eventually accumulated 51 years sober, a major accomplishment. When his kids had grown and moved on, Ralph moved up to Alaska where he met and married Esta Clemons and made her kids his own. In the course of his life he eventually met and married Jane Weekes, took on her kids provided for them and was a great father and mentor to them. Ralph worked as a contract mail carrier for 32 years, retiring at the age of 89 when he began to feel his age. He and Jane pulled up stakes and moved to Grantsville Utah where he has kept busy making a home for he and Jane and for the last year has been remodeling a mobile home just for fun. Ralph has been here long enough to make friends and family in the local AA and will be missed by many.

Mr. Rector was preceded in death by his parents, Sister Helen Bable, Brother Fred Rector, and son Donny. Ralph is survived by Jane, his wife, plus many children, grand children& great grandkids, also by his Brother Ed Rector of Las Vegas, NV. & his sister-in law Dee of O'Neil, NE. We cannot begin to count the people for whom Ralph was an important influence in their lives; he has accomplished much good with his years on earth.

A memorial service will be held August 10, 10:00am at the LDS Chapel on the corner of Church St. and Clark St. in Grantsville Ut.

