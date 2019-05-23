Dr. Ray Hippchen passed away on May 16, 2019, in Soldotna, Alaska. Dr. Hippchen was born and raised in Buffalo, New York. He attended the State University of New York at Buffalo, where he received degrees in Pharmacy in 1957 and Medicine in 1961. He worked as a licensed pharmacist while attending medical school. Following graduation, Dr. Hippchen was engaged in the practice of Pediatrics for 40 years. In 1959 he married the love of his life, Olga Cid, who predeceased him in 2006 after 47 years of marriage. They were blessed with three children, Susan Naveiras (Manuel), John Hippchen (Tamara) and David Hippchen (Kanjana). Ray also leaves behind 8 grandchildren: Nicholas and Matthew Naveiras; Erik, Alyssa and Heather Hippchen; and Tyler, Olga and Alaska Hippchen.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on May 23, 2019