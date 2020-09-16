Longtime Kenai resident, Mr. Raymond Larry McCauley, 78, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at his home after a short battle with his heart. He was at peace surrounded by his family.
There will be no services per Ray's wishes.
He was born Nov. 2, 1941 in Spokane, Washington. He moved to Alaska in the Fall of 1959 living in Anchorage. In 1965 he moved from Anchorage to Kenai where he has lived ever since. Ray worked for many electrical and hardware businesses from 1959 to 2015. In 2015 he retired from Brown's Electric in Kenai. He received an award for his Christmas Light Decorations at his house. Ray loved gardening, woodworking, hiking, jogging, hunting, fishing, and his family (Always Family First).
The family wrote, "Wife: My husband was a wonderful man. He loved his family, he worked hard and played hard. Doug McCauley - Oldest son: My dad was the toughest man I have ever known. He shaped the person I am today. Darren McCauley – Youngest Son: Dad loved to fish, almost as much as he loved to work. He taught me a person can always do better. He was an honest and fair man. We will miss him."
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joy McCauley; father, Lawrence McCauley; grandmother, Alta West.
He is survived by his wife, Lilly Ann McCauley of 55 years of Kenai; sons, Douglas Ray McCauley of Kenai and Darren Lawrence McCauley of Kenai; grandson, Brandon Douglas McCauley of Kenai; granddaughters, Courtney Elizabeth McCauley of Kenai and Jade Destiny Ann McCauley of Kenai; great-granddaughter, Basily Kasimira Vitter of Kenai; sister, Darlene Pinnell of Sequim, Washington; brothers, Ron McCauley of Port Angeles, Washington and Ric McCauley of Cheney, Washington.
