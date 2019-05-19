Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"Becky", passed away after a long battle with cancer, on April 28th 2019. She was surrounded by family at her home in Chicago, Illinois.

Becky was born in Seymour Indiana December 28th. 1951, to Raymond and Selma Ernst. As a young child she moved with her large family to Alaska where she would bring energy and love to everyone she met while moving through the state from Fairbanks to Nikiski. While living with her family on Beck lake, she met her soon to be husband Willie Porter, who she would spend 26 years with commercial fishing, raising their 3 sons, building a home at Sunshine Point and continuing to make amazing life long friends. In 1995 after discovering she had breast cancer, Becky moved to Chicago where she went to school for massage therapy and started a successful business. In Chicago she, as always, made friends wherever she went including her partner, Denise Ellis.

Becky was a caring, energetic, amazing woman. She loved music, theater, nature, and everyone she met. She was an incredible mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, wife and friend. She will be missed in all of the many lives that she touched.

Becky was preceded into death by her father Raymond, mother Sally, brothers Butch and Rick, and sister Ruth. She is survived by her 3 sons Zach, Abe and Eli Porter, daughters in law Becky and Shannon Porter, grandchildren Braeden, Sadie, Emily, Eden and Madelyn Porter, Hannah Autry and McKenzie Spence, brothers Rand and Rob Ernst, sister Rosemarie Atkinson, partner Denise Ellis and too many friends and close family to count.

A memorial potluck/barbecue will be held at her childhood home on Beck lake in Nikiski June 15th at 2pm. For information or directions please call 776-8645

