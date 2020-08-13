1/1
Rhoads Scott Warner
1996 - 2020
Rhoads passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 22, 2020 in Borger, Texas he was 23. Rhoads was born July 31, 1996 at Central Peninsula General Hospital in Soldotna, Alaska to Scott Warner and Tracie Hebb. Rhoads grew up on the Kenai Peninsula where he attended school, played football and graduated from Kenai Central High in 2014.

Growing up he was always a regular at the skate parks with his friends, he was sponsored by AddxPro and competed taking 1st and 2nd and advocated for better parks, his dream was to go pro. After high school he joined the military for a short time before spending a year going up and down the California coastline living his dream being a beach bum and trying every skating park he could. Rhoads saved three people's lives in his death because he was an organ donor. He followed his father's footsteps and played guitar and lives on in his mother's stories. He was very much loved and will be missed so very much.

A memorial service will be held on September 6, Sunday 1 p.m. at the Kenai Skate Park and will be streamed on Facebook.

Rhoads was preceded in death by his brother Christopher Bailey and his grandmother Jeanne Bailey. He is survived by his mother Tracie Hebb, his brother Tristan Warner, grandfather Les Bailey, his father Scott Warner, stepmother Tina Svec, his stepbrother Pierce and his stepsisters Karena, Christina, Fatima, his grandmother Natalie Rees, grandfather Lanny Rees, grandfather Jerry Warner and grandmother Linda Warner.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Kenai Skate Park
August 12, 2020
I love you mom<br />
Tracie Hebb
Mother
