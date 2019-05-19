Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard A Creary. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Graveside service 1:00 PM Spruce Grove Memorial Park Kasilof , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

USAF Retired Tech Sgt Richard A. Creary took his final flight at 1525, May 11, 2019 over that rainbow bridge to be reunited with his beloved dog Ozzie.



Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Spruce Grove Memorial Park in Kasilof. Military honors will be rendered by the JBER Military Honor Guard. A potluck and remembrance of his life will follow at 36745 Short Lane, Kenai.



Richard was born on June 4, 1945 in Fort Collins, Colorado. The first child of Anna Tillman and Wallace Creary. Youthful adventures and experiences were shared with his brothers, Howard and Leo. In the early 1960s, the family moved north to Alaska, settling in Soldotna on Echo Lake Road.



Richard and his brothers worked with their father servicing and maintaining equipment, frequently traveling about Alaska. Richard's mother, Anna (Granny Annie), drove a school bus in the area for approximately thirty years and was known for her excellent cooking skills.



In 1963, Richard graduated from Kenai High School, at which time he petitioned the



Richard's active duty was working with the SR-71 and U-2 aircraft, the only two planes at the time other than the space shuttle to fly in uncontrolled airspace at 60,000 feet or greater. He was part of what is referred to as the Skunk Works program. He retired from the United States Air Force on Aug. 31, 1987 at Patrick AFB. Upon his military retirement he went to work for Lockheed Martin, where he was part of the Advanced Development Project, often taking him overseas. In 1995, Richard returned home to the Kenai Peninsula, where he worked at various companies, including 2 Bears Trucking, Thompson Log, and Harold Jackson Construction. He also worked with Helen Pope and her brother as an escort, security, groundskeeper, and companion.



Richard was working for Moore's Landscaping when he suffered and survived a major stroke on Jan. 9, 2009. Richard made friends, and enemies as well, along his travels in life. One of his fondnesses was "lil" Katie Moore, and he was just as proud of "lil" Thomas Moore as was daddy Tom Moore. Richard's daily route and routine often lead to many fur friends. He had special doggie treats for each animal friend he routinely visited, and his furry friends came to recognize the sound of his vehicle, eagerly greeting him in anticipation of treats. His coffee buddies, JR Crump, Bill Mileski, and John Parker, to name a few, met at Carr's coffee shop, where their informal discussion group solved the problems of the world. Richard's brilliant, sparkly blue eyes lent well to the Jolly Santa outfit he donned yearly, making rounds to the elderly, shut-ins, and less fortunate to share in Christmas cheer.



Richard met his wife, Scharlott Thomas (née Richardson) while working for the Pope family. Often times, Richard's kind heart would work miracles to surprise and bring smiles to the faces of Scharlott's children: Jason Curtis, Amber Gardner, Jolene Foree, and Ruben Curtis, extending to the grandchildren Joey, Mathew, Billy, Desiree, Kyle, Hailey, Keegen, William and Ezekiel. Over the past ten years, Richard and his wife have strongly advocated for better treatment and healthcare for veterans and have been written of in the Peninsula Clarion newspaper several times.



Those left to mourn the loss of this great warrior are his wife Scharlott; kids Jason and Kari, Amber and Gene, Jolene and Mike, Ruben and Natalie; grandkids Joey, Mathew, Billy, Desiree, Kyle, Hailey, Keegen, William, Ezekiel, and a new granddaughter expected to join the family this summer; brothers Howard and Leo, as well as Leo's wife Judy and their boys, Brian and Darin; his other faithful service animal Whootie; and his many other friends.



In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to extend the gratitude of monetary gifts to offset the cost of laying Richard to rest. Enjoy the celebration and potluck, bring nourishment, refreshments, memories, and stories about Richard.



