Born to Sulo and Vienna Kivi in Ironwood, Michigan, May 2, 1942.
He went Home to be with the Lord on July 26th, 2019.
He will join his parents, his sister Shirley, his brother William, his son Ralph and his daughter Angela.
He left behind his wife Luetta of nearly 50 years, son Victor and daughters LaDawna and Nicolette. He also leaves behind three grandsons, Cameron, Tyler and Devin, brothers Ken and Gary Kivi.
Dick - as he was known to his family and friends - moved to Alaska in the 1960's, worked on the Alaska Railroad, then moved on as equipment operator for Fish and Wildlife for 36 years, and volunteered for the Nikiski Fire Department for 28 years until 2006.
He worked hard his entire life for his family. He was known for being someone you could count on and always wanted on your side. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and time with his children and grandchildren.
He will be missed and loved by all.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Oct. 2, 2019