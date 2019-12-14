Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Donald Syvrud. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Donald Syvrud of Kenai died at home on the evening of October 20, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 82.

Richard was born on December 21, 1936 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Sigurd and Marion Syvrud, a mailman and nurse who raised their three boys in Mandan, North Dakota. He always had fond memories of visiting his grandmother's farm outside Mandan and eating her fresh homemade bread and butter after school.

Richard graduated from Mandan High School in Mandan, North Dakota.

Richard worked as a cowboy on a ranch in Canada for several years in the late 50's, and served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1958.

Richard married Karen Larson on August 17, 1962. The two grew up down the street from each other. He first asked her to marry him on the playground ice rink when he was in the fourth grade and she was in the third.

Richard graduated from welding school in Arizona in 1973, and afterwards the Syvruds moved to Alaska and raised their family in Kenai. He worked for many years on the Alaska oilfields, and several platforms in Cook Inlet as a welder. Richard had a gift for fabrication and problem solving. He was valued for his hard work, and regularly shared that his favorite word was alacrity, which he defined as "eager willingness."

Richard was a handyman extraordinaire, always willing to move, construct, or improve just about anything for his family and neighbors. He had a very specific taste in snow shovels, and took great joy in a well-manicured winter driveway and tidy wood pile. He was an elder at Kenai Christian Church for decades, and, even years after Alzheimer's had set in, would often join and harmonize in cheerful songs and hymns that stayed with him even as so much else of him was gone. Whenever someone asked how he was doing, he was quick to respond "borderline excellent." When asked when he would be excellent, he was bold to say "when I'm with Jesus."

Richard was preceded in death by his wife Karen, and his parents, Sigurd and Marion. Richard is survived by a large extended family, including his brothers Robert Syvrud of Polson, Montana and Gerald Syvrud of Hawley, Minnesota and their families. He also leaves behind his daughters and sons-in-law, Leslie and Pat Cooper of Kenai, Tana and Jim Butler of Kenai, and son, Wade Syvrud, of Ashland, Kentucky, and his ten grandchildren, all of whom look forward to being "excellent" with him.

A service will be held next summer. If you wish to honor his memory, please shovel the driveway of a neighbor or dear one this winter. Donations may also be made to The Bible Project

Richard Donald Syvrud of Kenai died at home on the evening of October 20, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 82.Richard was born on December 21, 1936 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Sigurd and Marion Syvrud, a mailman and nurse who raised their three boys in Mandan, North Dakota. He always had fond memories of visiting his grandmother's farm outside Mandan and eating her fresh homemade bread and butter after school.Richard graduated from Mandan High School in Mandan, North Dakota.Richard worked as a cowboy on a ranch in Canada for several years in the late 50's, and served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1958.Richard married Karen Larson on August 17, 1962. The two grew up down the street from each other. He first asked her to marry him on the playground ice rink when he was in the fourth grade and she was in the third.Richard graduated from welding school in Arizona in 1973, and afterwards the Syvruds moved to Alaska and raised their family in Kenai. He worked for many years on the Alaska oilfields, and several platforms in Cook Inlet as a welder. Richard had a gift for fabrication and problem solving. He was valued for his hard work, and regularly shared that his favorite word was alacrity, which he defined as "eager willingness."Richard was a handyman extraordinaire, always willing to move, construct, or improve just about anything for his family and neighbors. He had a very specific taste in snow shovels, and took great joy in a well-manicured winter driveway and tidy wood pile. He was an elder at Kenai Christian Church for decades, and, even years after Alzheimer's had set in, would often join and harmonize in cheerful songs and hymns that stayed with him even as so much else of him was gone. Whenever someone asked how he was doing, he was quick to respond "borderline excellent." When asked when he would be excellent, he was bold to say "when I'm with Jesus."Richard was preceded in death by his wife Karen, and his parents, Sigurd and Marion. Richard is survived by a large extended family, including his brothers Robert Syvrud of Polson, Montana and Gerald Syvrud of Hawley, Minnesota and their families. He also leaves behind his daughters and sons-in-law, Leslie and Pat Cooper of Kenai, Tana and Jim Butler of Kenai, and son, Wade Syvrud, of Ashland, Kentucky, and his ten grandchildren, all of whom look forward to being "excellent" with him.A service will be held next summer. If you wish to honor his memory, please shovel the driveway of a neighbor or dear one this winter. Donations may also be made to The Bible Project www.thebibleproject.com Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Dec. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close