Richard Eugene "Rick" Winter
1960 - 2020
Richard "Rick" Eugene Winter, born October 11, 1960 in Harlingen AFB, Texas departed after more than 5 years battling ALS (Lou Gehrig disease) on July 15, 2020. His children and family were in attendance at home.

Rick began his life in a military family and spent his formative years at numerous military bases in the United States. His diagnosis at age 7 of legg-perthes disease encouraged an already strong, mischievous and humorous personality to develop further rather than deter him and he became well known for his quips and funny banter. Rick was truly a "people person" and when the travels of his parents brought him to Alaska for the final time in his junior high school years he developed a stable base of friends and contacts through his various ventures.

To relieve the pain of the legg-perthes disease Rick developed a strong interest in swimming that grew to lifeguarding and pool management at Kenai High School, snorkeling and scuba-diving. His other interests were motorcycling, snowboarding, snow machining, but mostly family. His livelihood involved many skills, including the creation of the KPCC snack-bar and ending with employment at CH2M Hill.

Rick was a great father, a thoughtful loving son and caring brother. He was a friend to many and his generous, funny, creative, adventurous spirit will be remembered and greatly missed by all.

Richard is survived by his children, Chelsea and Ryan Winter, their mother Lauri Bourdo-Winter, mother Jessie Winter, father Lyle Winter, sister Debra Winter-Mueller and family, brother Lyle Winter Jr. and family.

No services are planned as per his wishes, but if you wish to give something in his remembrance please consider the ALS Association. They have developed a Rick Winter memorial page at http://web.alsa.org/goto/Richardwinter for donations or checks to the Richard Winter Memorial Fund can be mailed to The ALS Association Evergreen Chapter, 19226 66th Ave S L-105, Kent, WA 98032.


Published in Peninsula Clarion on Jul. 29, 2020.
