Sterling resident Rickie Lennel Bowen, 73, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her home.
A memorial service will be held Saturday. November 16 at the Sterling Senior Center from 1-4 p.m.
Mrs. Bowen was born January 21, 1946, in Monte Vista, Colorado. She grew up in Sagauche, Colorado.
In the late 60's, Rickie came to Alaska and settled in Fairbanks. She met her husband Gerald "Jerry" Bowen in September 1971, on a blind date. They were married 3 months later on December 1 8 1971.
She attended the University of Fairbanks where she received a degree in Culinary Arts. She worked for the Catholic Church preparing and cooking meals for the priest. In 1977, their son Zane was born.
In the late 80's, they moved down to the Kenai Peninsula. Rickie enjoyed beading, sewing and scrapbooking. And she loved to fish and hunt.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Ida Pope and her brother Jack Pope.
Mrs. Bowen is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerry Bowen of Sterling; son, Zane Bowen of Anchorage, Alaska; and cousin, Kenneth Powell.
Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Nov. 14, 2019