Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Alec "Robbie" Anderson. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Memorial service 3:00 PM Soldotna Church of God 105 W. Redoubt Ave Soldotna , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Alec Anderson (Robbie), 27, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at his home in Mill Creek, Washington. Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Soldotna Church of God, 105 W. Redoubt Ave. Soldotna, AK 99669, with a reception immediately following, at Mykel's Restaurant (downstairs) in Soldotna.



Robbie was born January 21, 1992, in Soldotna, Alaska. He graduated from Soldotna High School in 2010 and resided in Soldotna until moving to Washington in 2016.



More than anything, Robbie enjoyed spending time with the people he loved. His friends and family meant so much to him. He loved kids and was incredible with them. He had a soft spot for animals, especially dogs.



Robbie was a beautiful soul, who loved people wholeheartedly. His friends and family describe him as being kind, supportive, having a huge heart, loving fully, and never giving up on people. Robbie had a great sense of humor and could always make you smile. He could be ornery and obnoxious, and loved to make his mother squirm. He had a way of cheering you up and he gave the best hugs.



Robbie struggled with depression and addiction. He worked very hard to overcome this, but the battle was constant. Robbie had been clean for over a year. He was proud of his sobriety and we are all so proud of him. We are so thankful for the past year and all the wonderful times he was able to have while being clean and sober. We will cherish those memories forever. Even though he worked so hard to stay clean, addiction ultimately took his life. His family would like him to be remembered for the person he was deep down, not for what addiction did to him. We also believe that Robbie wouldn't want us to be silent about his addiction. He was open about it and encouraging to others who also struggled.



Robbie is survived by his mother and stepfather, Melanie and Brian Imholte of Soldotna; father, Robert Anderson of Iowa; maternal grandparents, Sharon Keating of Soldotna, James Rice of North Carolina, and Ralph and Judy Imholte of Soldotna; paternal grandparents, Robert (Terry) Anderson of Arizona and Gloria Jean (Charles) Hackman of Iowa; siblings, Paxton Imholte of Soldotna, Chase Corona-Cain of Soldotna, Shayley Anderson of Soldotna, Luke Anderson of Iowa, and Trevor Anderson of Iowa; aunts, Kelly (Scott) Griebel of Soldotna, Misty (Bobby) McCown of Kenai, and Kim (Doran) Beauclair of Washington; uncles, Ryan Keating of California, Kevin (Theresa) Keating of Washington, David (Jodi) Keating of Montana, and Jon (Mira) Rice of Washington DC; cousins, Hayley, Marlana, Chris, Emelia, Eliza, Sean, Kayla, Alyssa, Dylaney, Ian, Don, James, Michaela, Rachel, Kelsey, and Marley; and numerous extended family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his grandfather, David Keating and stepmother, Yvonne Anderson.



Addiction does not discriminate; it is all around us. If you, or some you know is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out for help. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Freedom House for Men, 185 Shady Lane, Soldotna, AK 99669 or other substance abuse program. Robert Alec Anderson (Robbie), 27, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at his home in Mill Creek, Washington. Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Soldotna Church of God, 105 W. Redoubt Ave. Soldotna, AK 99669, with a reception immediately following, at Mykel's Restaurant (downstairs) in Soldotna.Robbie was born January 21, 1992, in Soldotna, Alaska. He graduated from Soldotna High School in 2010 and resided in Soldotna until moving to Washington in 2016.More than anything, Robbie enjoyed spending time with the people he loved. His friends and family meant so much to him. He loved kids and was incredible with them. He had a soft spot for animals, especially dogs.Robbie was a beautiful soul, who loved people wholeheartedly. His friends and family describe him as being kind, supportive, having a huge heart, loving fully, and never giving up on people. Robbie had a great sense of humor and could always make you smile. He could be ornery and obnoxious, and loved to make his mother squirm. He had a way of cheering you up and he gave the best hugs.Robbie struggled with depression and addiction. He worked very hard to overcome this, but the battle was constant. Robbie had been clean for over a year. He was proud of his sobriety and we are all so proud of him. We are so thankful for the past year and all the wonderful times he was able to have while being clean and sober. We will cherish those memories forever. Even though he worked so hard to stay clean, addiction ultimately took his life. His family would like him to be remembered for the person he was deep down, not for what addiction did to him. We also believe that Robbie wouldn't want us to be silent about his addiction. He was open about it and encouraging to others who also struggled.Robbie is survived by his mother and stepfather, Melanie and Brian Imholte of Soldotna; father, Robert Anderson of Iowa; maternal grandparents, Sharon Keating of Soldotna, James Rice of North Carolina, and Ralph and Judy Imholte of Soldotna; paternal grandparents, Robert (Terry) Anderson of Arizona and Gloria Jean (Charles) Hackman of Iowa; siblings, Paxton Imholte of Soldotna, Chase Corona-Cain of Soldotna, Shayley Anderson of Soldotna, Luke Anderson of Iowa, and Trevor Anderson of Iowa; aunts, Kelly (Scott) Griebel of Soldotna, Misty (Bobby) McCown of Kenai, and Kim (Doran) Beauclair of Washington; uncles, Ryan Keating of California, Kevin (Theresa) Keating of Washington, David (Jodi) Keating of Montana, and Jon (Mira) Rice of Washington DC; cousins, Hayley, Marlana, Chris, Emelia, Eliza, Sean, Kayla, Alyssa, Dylaney, Ian, Don, James, Michaela, Rachel, Kelsey, and Marley; and numerous extended family and friends.He was preceded in death by his grandfather, David Keating and stepmother, Yvonne Anderson.Addiction does not discriminate; it is all around us. If you, or some you know is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out for help. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Freedom House for Men, 185 Shady Lane, Soldotna, AK 99669 or other substance abuse program. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Feb. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close