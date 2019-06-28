Send Flowers Obituary

Robert C. Noble



May 26, 1933 – June 10, 2019



Robert C Noble (Bob) passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on Monday June 10, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona with his wife of 65 years at his side.

Born May 26, 1933 to Kenneth V. Noble and Jessie Alice Jewett Noble at his grand parents ranch near Big Piney, Wyoming.

Bob met his wife Arlene Rosetta Gringer during a Wyoming cattle drive and they were married on June 12, 1954 at the Chapel of Transfiguration in Moose, Wyoming.

He is a man of many talents and could do or fix anything. Over the years he had many occupations. Bob was always a cowboy and rancher at heart. He was also a small business owner, hunting guide, pilot and flight instructor, oil field worker, heavy equipment operator and land developer. He was an Air Traffic Controller for 10 years and retired in 1984.

Following retirement, he attended a trade school, graduating with an AA degree in building construction and subsequently built several homes.

Bob enjoyed many hobbies to include woodworking, hunting and fishing in both Alaska and Wyoming , and most of all he enjoyed RV travel with his wife. In life he above all loved his wife and was immensely proud of his children and granddaughter. Bob shared advice and stories with many people over the years and always enjoyed helping people with their projects.

He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth V and Jessie Alice, and two brothers Kenneth V and Donald.

He is survived by his wife Arlene, daughter Rebecca, son Robert, daughter in law Lori, granddaughter Brianne, sister Sally and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held August 10 at Ninilchik Community Center from 2-4pm, all are welcome.

