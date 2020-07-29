Lifelong Alaskan resident Mr. Russel Pharris, 24, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Russel was born April 12, 1996 in Soldotna, Alaska. He enjoyed gaming.
Russel is survived by his Mother Tammy Lyn of Kenai AK, Brother Ryan D Pharris of Great Falls Mt, Sister Robin Lynn Pharris of Kenai AK, Step- Dad Ronald W Hodson of Kenai AK, and Grandmother Lona Payment of Kasilof AK.
