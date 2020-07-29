1/1
Robert J Condon
1939 - 2020
Lifelong Alaskan resident Mr. Russel Pharris, 24, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Russel was born April 12, 1996 in Soldotna, Alaska. He enjoyed gaming.

Russel is survived by his Mother Tammy Lyn of Kenai AK, Brother Ryan D Pharris of Great Falls Mt, Sister Robin Lynn Pharris of Kenai AK, Step- Dad Ronald W Hodson of Kenai AK, and Grandmother Lona Payment of Kasilof AK.

Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit his online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
907-283-3333
