Robert LaVern Anderson, son of Butch and Virginia Anderson, was born July 9, 1959 in Powers Lake, ND and entered into Heaven on April 9, 2020 at the young age of 60. He graduated from Kenai Central High School in 1977.

Robert lived in Reeds Spring, Missouri for the past twelve years, moving from Kenai, Ak. At the time of his death he was working as a well tender for Hilcorp Energy Company in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska.

He was such a loving and compassionate man. Anyone in this world who had the privilege to know him knew that. He loved his children and family more than life itself. His loud laugh was contagious, when you were around him you couldn't help but join in on his laughter and positive outlook on life. His love for the Dallas Cowboys gave his children and grandchildren something to give him a hard time about, as well as something to always remember him by. He will forever be missed by those who truly loved and knew Robert for the man he was.

Robert was preceded in death by his daughter Katarina Anderson, his parents Butch and Virginia Anderson, brother Kim Anderson, sister Kathy Anderson.

He was survived by, his wife, Elizabeth Anne Anderson of Reeds Spring, MO, daughters; Sabrina Anderson of Gramercy, LA, Kayla (Dan) Silver of Soldotna, AK, Sheena (David) Ashkenasy of Kenai, AK. Step Children; Loucinda Carroll of Reeds Spring, MO, Kara Fowler of Branson, MO, Jason (Melinda) Preston Jr of Colfax, LA and Michael Preston of Gulfport, MS. Siblings; Sharrell Boen, Brighton, CO, Jimmy (Ginger) Anderson, Gillette, WY, Randy (Val) Anderson, Kenai, AK, Shari (Jeff) Wilson, Kenai, AK, Shane (Rhonda) Anderson, Kenai, AK, Steven Anderson, Columbus, ND, Teresa (Amy) Anderson, Nikiski, AK, Tamara Anderson, Kenai, AK, Mother of his four daughters, Cynthia Anderson, Kenai, AK, lifelong friend, Jerry (Lisa) Habithur of Arizona; seventeen grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date when gathering restrictions are lifted.

