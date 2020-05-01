Robert Lee Farrell Sr, 74 passed away April 7, 2020 in his home in Golden Valley Arizona.

Mr. Farrell was born July 11, 1945 in Portland Oregon to Ferris Farrell and Doris Belle Farrell. In 1962 he joined the Navy and fought in the Vietnam War. After he did his tour in the Navy, Bob came to Alaska in the late 60s started a family and his lifelong career in the oil field. He was known for his wealth of knowledge. We will miss his blunt advice that always seemed to hit the spot. He enjoyed his family and friends had a passion for golfing and fishing was a member of the Shriners and had a knack for poker.

Mr. Farrell was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Micah Alexie-Farrell and grandson Emilio Alex and his three beloved black labs Bogey, Bogus and Seahawk.

He is survived by his sister Kathleen Mcwain and 7 children Helen Wakefield Farrell, Carl Dexter (Nancy) Teri Langston (Darral) Robert Lee Farrell Jr, Doris Farrell, Jamie Farrell, Mary Brotzman (Donnie) And 21 grandkids and 18 great grandkids. In lieu of flowers you can donate to the Shriners. A memorial service will be announced at another time.

