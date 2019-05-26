Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Service 2:00 PM Masonic Lodge 36081 Kenai Spur Highway Soldotna , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaskan Pioneer, Mr. Robert (Bob) Lee Green, 93, of Soldotna, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna



A Masonic service will be June 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 36081 Kenai Spur Hwy., Soldotna. His ashes will be scattered at a later date across Alaska.



Bob was born April 17, 1926 in San Francisco, California. The 2nd child of John A. & Evlyn Y. (Arnold) Green. At an early age the family moved to Colorado where he grew up on the family ranch. His early ranch life set the tone for the rest of his life.



He enlisted in the Army at age 18 and served in the legendary 1Oth Mountain Division in Italy during



Alaska was still a territory when Bob arrived in March of 1949. He immediately set to making footprints across the land. In 1950 he homesteaded in theAnchorage Rabbit Creek area. He was a heavy equipment operator, engineer, building contractor, professional welder, big game guide, bush pilot, and experimental aircraft builder. Bob worked on many esteemed projects such as, while employed by MK Company, the road construction of the Seward Highway down Turnagain Arm from Potter to Portage.



In 1962 Bob moved to Soldotna which he had ever since called home. He was Soldotna's first full time employee and later became Public Works Director being responsible for the construction and maintenance of the city streets, roads, municipal buildings and water and sewer systems; wearing all the hats from engineer to dog catcher, he was influential in the development of Soldotna from a 3rd class Village to the City it is today. While doing all this he also found time as Squadron Commander of the Civil Air Patrol to fly search and rescue missions.



Bob was a Master Mason, a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, a York Rite, Shriner, member of Seattle Nile Shrine Temple, charter member of Alaska Shrine Temple, past President, and one of the organizers, of the Kenai Soldotna Shrine Club and the Ladies Oriental Shrine. As president of the Shrine Club he put on local rodeos to raise money for the Shrine Hospital for Children.



In his spare time, in 1969 with the help of his family, Bob took on the job of starting his own business both designing and building the Kenai River Lodge, which was family owned and operated 36 years; until it was sold in 2005. Bob was an avid sportsman, with a passion for everything outdoors, outstanding artist and photographer, motorcyclist, and an avid reader with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge.



Bob was preceded in death by his wife, June Green (June 2016); parents John A. Green (Dec., 1990) Evlyn Green (Jan. 1964); brothers John Green (Dec., 1990); Brian Green (Sept. 1959); his son Terry Robert Green (March 2008).



He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl and Ron Bauer (Davie, FL); son Bill and Connie Green (Soldotna AK); son, Dan and Mary Green (Soldotna, AK); daughter-in-law Stephanie Thomas Green (Sanford, NC); son, Doug and Stephanie Green (Homer AK); son, Tim Green (CA); daughter, Darla Green (Homer, AK), son, Mike and Brooke Webb(Gilbert, AZ); sister, Virginia Woods (CO). Grandchildren, Charity Green (Soldotna, AK); Brook Green, (Nikiski, AK); Lee Green (Soldotna, AK); Josh Bauer (Davie, FL) Ben Bauer (Davie, FL) Adam Green (Homer, AK); Eve Green (Anchorage, AK); Corey Davis (Soldotna, AK); Carly Davis (Alyeska, AK) Kelsey Webb (Gilbert, AZ); Cody Sirrine (Gilbert, AZ); Carter Webb (Gilbert, AZ); Kennedi Webb (Gilbert, AZ) and his many Great-Great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that memorial donations be made in Bob's honor to the Shrine Children's Travel Fund, Alaska ShrineCenter, 1930 E. Northern Lights Blvd., Anchorage, AK 99504.



The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to all that had an impact on his life.



Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Peninsula Memorial Chapel and Crematory in Kenai.

