Robert Louis "Bob" Scott passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at home in Kenai, Alaska.



As Bob wished, no memorial service will be held. He never cared to be the center of attention. Bob's ashes will be spread later this year in Sea Otter Sound where he grew up along with his brothers.



Bob was born in Ketchikan, Alaska on July 19, 1936 to Louis G. and Lyda (



In retirement, Bob enjoyed helping friends with special projects, breakfasting with friends and giving orders to Kelly as he built our house especially the electrical and heating phases.



Bob was a life member of Pioneers of Alaska Men's Igloo #33 of Kenai Alaska and the Kenai



Gail Phillips a close friend summed Bob up so well "Bob Scott was a person who valued friendships above all else, not only in his Southeast Alaska communities, but throughout the State of Alaska, the Lower 48 and in many foreign countries. Friendships with Bob lasted a lifetime. In all his relationships - whether in business or personal, Bob 's word was his bond and one never had to doubt that he would be true to his word. Bob loved all things Alaskan – not only the fishing industry, but the development, politics and progress of Alaska as we grew into Statehood."



Bob did not have an address book. He had a very elaborate phonebook he always carried and kept in touch and cared for all his friends and family- especially his brother Tom who no matter how busy either was talked several times a week.



Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Lyda (Smith, Scott) Bachman, father, Louis G. Scott, brother and sister-in-law, Thomas "Tom" and Jacqualyne "Jackie" Scott.



He is survived by his devoted beloved companion Audrey; daughters, Robin (Mike) Wittenberg of Bonny Lake, Wash., Kimberly and Heidi Scott of Granite Falls, Wash.; step daughters, Deni (Scott) Pennison of Nikiski and Andrea (Karl) Groethe of San Francisco; grandchildren, Audra (Mathew) Carreno, Trevor Wittenberg of Bonny Lake, Wash., Devin (Taylor and their daughter Scarlett) Pennison and Andrew Pennison of Nikiski, Bryce Groethe of San Francisco; brothers, Dale Scott, Goldendale, Wash. and Ted (Adriane) Bachman, Eagle River; and many Nieces and Nephews.



5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.

Kenai , AK 99611

