Robert "Bob" McAllister Reitter passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 in Kenai, Alaska.



Bob was born on April 1, 1936 to George and Ailene (McAllister) Reitter in Santa Monica, CA. Born the youngest of four sons, Bob graduated early from Sutter High School to enlist in the Navy in 1943 where he served in the South Pacific on Liberty Ships during



After honorable discharge, he worked in the farming industry in Sutter County while attending UC Berkeley where he studied art. It was at this time, while his family lived in Meridian, CA that he met - thru his older brother Gene - and married Edwina Jane Jones. Three sons would follow in quick succession. For the next seven years, Bob worked in both the farming and aerospace industries, finally working for Aerojet on the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs.



After a visit to Alaska in 1971, Bob and Wina packed up the pug, cat, and youngest kid and moved to Northway, AK where Bob tended bar and Wina cooked at The Flight Station. The couple finally settled in Anchorage, where Bob was the owner/operator of ServPro of Anchorage until his retirement.



Bob served on staff at Changepoint Church as grounds maintenance for many years, and always made sure coffee was hot and in good supply on Sundays. Bob also volunteered as an area coordinator for the lditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in what is now the University Lake/Alaska Native Medical Center section of the Anchorage Start for 30+ years.



Bob is preceded in death by his parents, three older brothers, and wife of 63 years Edwina. He is survived by his three sons: Robert (Kathleen) Reitter of Grants Pass, OR, Alan (Sue) Reitter of Kenai, AK, and Jeff Reitter of Nikiski, AK; three grandchildren: Louisa (Jim) James of Tok, AK, Toni Reitter of Kenai, AK, and Duane (Sherrie) Reitter of Kenai, AK; four great-grandchildren: Trinity James, Demitri James, Juliet Reitter, and Autumn Reitter; many nephews and a niece, and friends who were like family.



Memorial services will be held after Covid-19 mandates are lifted. Bob will be buried with his wife in Meridian, CA, dates to be determined.



The family would like to thank the staff of Charis Place for their excellent and compassionate care of Dad for the last two and a half years of his life as he courageously battled Alzheimer's.



Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Apr. 26, 2020

