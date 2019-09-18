Robert "Chilly"Thomas Jerome Poletti, 57, of Port Richey, FL, born Friday, August 3, 1962, in St. Louis, MO, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Chicago, IL.
Robert worked as a Millwright Manager for Chicago Beverage Systems LLC. He was a member of Millwrights Local 1102.
In his youth, Robert "Chilly" was a phenomenal hockey player playing in areas around Peoria, Chicago, and Detroit, until eventually being recruited to play for the Calgary Flames for a short stint all throughout rocking his favorite number 19. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman.
He was preceded in death by his
father, Joseph William Poletti Jr.
mother, Virginia Renois;
Surviving are his
wife, Michele Poletti of Port Richey, FL,
step-children, Quinn Dozier, Dillon Smith,
brothers, Bill (Jackie) Poletti of Fairview Heights, IL,
John (Lynn) Poletti of Hamel, IL,
Paul Poletti of Handy, MO,
Richard Poletti of Willard, MO,
sister, Mary (Wesley) DeVany of Vancover, WA
many dear nieces and nephews
Memorials: I lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family via Cash App: $MichelePolettieeyore
Funeral: A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, September 23rd at 1:00 pm at the home of Josh Poletti; 3 Summit Station St. Charles, MO 63303
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Sept. 18, 2019