Robert Wayne Jones, 84, of Kenai, Alaska, passed away with his beloved wife Mina, by his side at home on May 24, 2020 after a brief illness from recent surgeries.



There are no services planned at this time. Memorials will be planned at a later date. He was cremated and his ashes will be scattered later.



Robert was born in his grandmother's home on July 1, 1935, the only child for Wayne and Belva Jones in Emmett, Idaho. When he was 3 years old, his family moved to Oregon where his Dad got a job working in the logging business in southern Oregon for many years.



He was educated at Prospect, Ore. and Cave Junction, Ore. After high school, he went two year of college in Arcata, Calif. taking the courses in Forestry and Lumbering.



Robert was in the U.S. Army and spent 2 year in Korea upon completing heavy equipment training, he was assigned a bulldozer building missile site pads on the DMZ (38th Parallel) line.



After the service, he spent time in Canada and the Northwestern states until he got the call to go to Alaska as the pipeline work was beginning. He worked as a dozer operator for Operating Engineers #302 in Alaska from 1975-1998, when he retired from extreme back problems. Then he moved back to the Medford, Oregon area to take care of his aging father, beside having "Jonesy's Peaches," his business for several years in the Medford/Phoenix area.



He loved guns, fishing, camping, hunting, dancing, gold searching and enjoyed his grandkids and great-grandchildren. He especially enjoyed the time he spent traveling, being with "special" friends and family with his wife, Mina.



Robert was a member of the NRA (Golden Eagles), Gold Prospectors Assoc., American Legion and Operating Engineers #302.



He and his wife were married on Sept. 28, 2004, and for their honeymoon went to visit friends in Plymouth, New Zealand. They retuned to Alaska in 2006, bought property in Kenai and built a nice 3 story log home. The log house in Alaska was Robert's big dream and so the adventure began.



His wife Mina wrote, "'Jonesy', as he was known by close friends, never ran out of stories to tell of his adventures, work or any topic of interest to those listening. He loved the great outdoors, running around in his Jeep or hiking. The many times he spent sitting around a campfire with friends and family were his favorite. He was raised in logging camps in the mountains of Southern Oregon and couldn't wait to go back many times."



"Jonesy loved people. He was a very sincere friend, always smiling and laughing. He is going to be missed by so many people far and wide."



"A very special thanks goes to Dr. M. Brandon and Mary Hall, Dr. Jeff McDonald, First Choice Home Healthcare and all of their employees who worked with Bob."



Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Jones and Belva Jones Rodrigues, grandparents, the Bakers of Emmett, Idaho and Clinton Jones of Chehalis, Wash.



He is survived by his wife, Mina L. Jones of Kenai; sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Carolee Jones of Homer, Alaska, Rod and Marlesse Jones of Layton, Utah and Ray and Dyana Jones of Las Vegas, Nev.; daughters and sons-in-law, Shereen and Jeff Bennight of Adna, Wash., and Sharla and Hav Havaran of Salem, Ore.; stepsons and their spouses, R. Brian and Pam Draper of Meridian, Idaho, Steve Draper of Idaho, and Stan and Hellen Draper of Norther Idaho; step-daughters Denise Mason of Boise, Idaho and Tanya LaFee of San Diego, Calif.; step-sister, Lois Dale of Galt, Calif.; step-brother and his wife, Dick and Betty Dale of Eureka, Calif.; 35 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 2 great- great-grandchildren; and several cousins.



Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai, Alaska

