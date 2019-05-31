Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Albert Malston, 85 years old, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on May 23, 2019. Ron was born in Portland, Oregon April 3, 1934 to William and Leona Malston. At the age of 14, his family headed north over the Al-Can Highway and settled in Fairbanks, Alaska. Ron joined the Army after high school and served his country from 1957-1959 in Munich, Germany.



Ron met the love of his life, Ruth Hering, and they were married on August 6, 1960. As a teenager Ron worked for Northern Commercial Company. He returned to NCC following his military service. In 1967, Ron and his family were transferred to Kenai where he served as Store Manager. NCC transferred him once more, to Anchorage, for a couple of years before he decided to return to Kenai for good. He opened his own store, Malston's, in 1971. Malston's began as a men's and boy's wear store, later converted to a full department store, then returned to men's wear and tuxedo rentals. He also operated Old Town Trophies. Ron helped outfit many generations of men for their weddings and proms. Wall and cabinets throughout the Peninsula display the many trophies, gold pans and awards engraved by him throughout his 45 years in business.



Ron was a generous member of our community and gave of his time willingly to numerous organizations. He was an active member of the Kenai Lion's Club and the Kenai



His family would like Ron to be remembered as a kind and caring husband, father and friend who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed playing games, visiting friends, and family holidays with a perfectly set table. Ron truly enjoyed life and was always able to see the good in his family, friends and life in general.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruth, daughter Lori Mason of Des Moines, Iowa, son Richard (Ramona) Malston and daughter Kathi Malston of Kenai, Alaska, grandchildren Brandon Raymond of Dubai, UAE, Shawna (DJ) Wilmington of Atlanta, Georgia, Brady (Alison) Malston, Kyle Malston, and Samantha Dutcher of Kenai, Alaska, and 7 great grandchildren with one more on the way.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved grandson Austin Malston, and his son-in-law Todd Mason.



A celebration of Ron's life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Kenai Senior Center from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Please stop by to enjoy some food and share stories during this time. Come as you are – no formal dress required! In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor could be made to the Kenai Elks Club, Kenai Lion's Club, or an organization of donor's choice.





