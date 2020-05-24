Ronald Eugene Smith, Sr.
Loveland resident, Ronald Eugene Smith, Sr. died at his home May 14, 2020 at 76 years old. He was born in John Day, Oregon on January 15, 1944. He is the second son born to Richard Lewis and Glen Della Smith. Ron was proud to be born at home and not in a hospital as were his siblings. Ron lived his life the way HE wanted, quietly, peacefully, and in his home.
Ron was preceded in death by his father – Richard Lewis, mother – Glen Della, and brothers – Richard L. and Harry D. (Beany), as well as his cherished nephew – Richard L. Smith, Jr. He is survived by his son Ronald, and daughter Angela, as well as his siblings – Michael L. Smith, Patricia L. Fisher and Billy C. Smith.
Ron was deeply passionate about the great outdoors, always respecting the land and wildlife. His final request was for his ashes to be sent to Alaska to sit on the shelf next to his older brother Rick. Let it be known that on a quiet night on the North Road if you hear arguing, it's them!
Per Ron's request, there will be no funeral. A celebration of his life will be held in Nikiski at a later date. Rest in peace, Ronald Eugene Smith. You are forever in our hearts. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for condolences.
Loveland resident, Ronald Eugene Smith, Sr. died at his home May 14, 2020 at 76 years old. He was born in John Day, Oregon on January 15, 1944. He is the second son born to Richard Lewis and Glen Della Smith. Ron was proud to be born at home and not in a hospital as were his siblings. Ron lived his life the way HE wanted, quietly, peacefully, and in his home.
Ron was preceded in death by his father – Richard Lewis, mother – Glen Della, and brothers – Richard L. and Harry D. (Beany), as well as his cherished nephew – Richard L. Smith, Jr. He is survived by his son Ronald, and daughter Angela, as well as his siblings – Michael L. Smith, Patricia L. Fisher and Billy C. Smith.
Ron was deeply passionate about the great outdoors, always respecting the land and wildlife. His final request was for his ashes to be sent to Alaska to sit on the shelf next to his older brother Rick. Let it be known that on a quiet night on the North Road if you hear arguing, it's them!
Per Ron's request, there will be no funeral. A celebration of his life will be held in Nikiski at a later date. Rest in peace, Ronald Eugene Smith. You are forever in our hearts. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Clarion on May 24, 2020.