Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Emerald Cove Park Bakersfield , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Soldotna resident Ronald Gene "Ron" Pritchard, 58, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna from glioblastoma.



A celebration of his life will be 12 noon Saturday, June 13, at Emerald Cove Park in Bakersfield, Calif.



Ron was born June 12, 1961 in Bakersfield. He moved to Alaska with his family when he was 5 and graduated from Kenai Central High School in 1979.



He worked for Constellations in Bakersfield from 1995-2009. He then began working for B.P. at Prudhoe Bay, Alaska and stopped working in 2020.



Ron enjoyed riding his motorcycle, computers and movies. His favorite saying was, "I don't just watch TV, I experience it, with his 75" TV with surround sound.



His family wrote, "He is amazing and caring man who loved his family with all his heart. He absolutely loved riding his motorcycle every chance he could get. Ron was the best big brother. His heart was big and he loved us all deeply and unconditionally. I will miss his smile and never-ending humor. Most of all I will miss seeing his face and hearing his laughter. I love you brother, rest easy now."



Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy Lloyd Pritchard and Glenda Kaye (White) Pritchard.



He is survived by his wife, Justine Pritchard of Soldotna; daughter, Brandy Montoya of Bakersfield; grandson, Ryan Rapp of Soldotna; sister, Kara Simpson of Henderson, Nev.; brother, Larry Pritchard of Laguna Hills, Calif.; nieces, Tiana, Dakota and Peyton Metteer, all of Chubbuck, Idaho, and Katelyn Prichard of Henderson, Nev.; and nephews, Eric Simpson of Henderson, Nev. and Riley Pritchard of Laguna Hills, Calif.



Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai. Soldotna resident Ronald Gene "Ron" Pritchard, 58, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna from glioblastoma.A celebration of his life will be 12 noon Saturday, June 13, at Emerald Cove Park in Bakersfield, Calif.Ron was born June 12, 1961 in Bakersfield. He moved to Alaska with his family when he was 5 and graduated from Kenai Central High School in 1979.He worked for Constellations in Bakersfield from 1995-2009. He then began working for B.P. at Prudhoe Bay, Alaska and stopped working in 2020.Ron enjoyed riding his motorcycle, computers and movies. His favorite saying was, "I don't just watch TV, I experience it, with his 75" TV with surround sound.His family wrote, "He is amazing and caring man who loved his family with all his heart. He absolutely loved riding his motorcycle every chance he could get. Ron was the best big brother. His heart was big and he loved us all deeply and unconditionally. I will miss his smile and never-ending humor. Most of all I will miss seeing his face and hearing his laughter. I love you brother, rest easy now."Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy Lloyd Pritchard and Glenda Kaye (White) Pritchard.He is survived by his wife, Justine Pritchard of Soldotna; daughter, Brandy Montoya of Bakersfield; grandson, Ryan Rapp of Soldotna; sister, Kara Simpson of Henderson, Nev.; brother, Larry Pritchard of Laguna Hills, Calif.; nieces, Tiana, Dakota and Peyton Metteer, all of Chubbuck, Idaho, and Katelyn Prichard of Henderson, Nev.; and nephews, Eric Simpson of Henderson, Nev. and Riley Pritchard of Laguna Hills, Calif.Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close