Ronald H. Barker of Sterling, Alaska passed away at age 80 on June 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.



Friends and family members are invited to attend the celebration of life, officiated by Pastor John Rysdyk, on June 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Soldotna Bible Chapel. 300 W. Marydale, Soldotna, Alaska 99669.



Ron was born May 26, 1939 in Globe, Arizona to Raymond and Luella (Philipp) Barker. His family moved to Oklahoma in 1951.



He graduated from Noble High School in 1957 and married his high school sweetheart Mary Ellen Garver in 1958. They began their life's adventure as dairy farmers.



The adventure continued as Ron moved his family to Alaska in 1969. He endeavored in many Alaskan experiences including commercial fishing, hunting, excavating, construction, wood working and cabinet making. He enjoyed wood carving and was a voracious reader.



Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Scott.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary; his children: Ronda (Doug) Edwards, Mike (Cori) Barker, and Tricia (Ted) Notter; his grandchildren: Katie Raye Barker, Wyatt Merritt, and Ariel Seegraves; his great grandsons: Michael and Finley Seegraves.

