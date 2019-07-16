Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald J Andersen. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald J. Andersen, age 82 passed away on July 9, 2019, surrounded by family in Soldotna, Alaska. He was born in Chico, California on September 24, 1936 to John and Gerda Andersen. No services have been scheduled at his request. Ronald had been a resident of Kenai since 1970. He worked for Colliers in the 1970's as a plumber/pipe fitter and was the supervisor for Kimco in the 1980's until he retired in 2001. Ronald enjoyed fishing, hunting, flying his plane with family and friends, woodworking, gambling in Laughlin, Nevada. Two of his many talents were fishing the Kenai river, and hunting. He would take anyone fishing, teaching them the tricks and trades for pulling in the big one. Ron was a devoted man to family and friends and lived life to the fullest. He will be forever loved and missed. Ron was preceded in death by his wife Delores Andersen, his daughter Lori Andersen, and his parents John and Gerda Andersen. He is survived by his daughters; Nancy Andersen of Kenai, Sandi Rimer of Kenai, longtime Companion; Anita Dedrick of Kenai; granddaughters; Carlee Christianson of Kenai, Ronni Epperheimer of Kenai, Lindsey Burnett of Kenai, Kayla Resnick of Arizona, grandson's; Bruce Hall of Fairbanks, Anthony Borromeo of Fairbanks, and numerous great grandchildren. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on July 16, 2019

