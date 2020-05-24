Ronald Terry Dolchok Sr
1947 - 2020
Ronald Terry Dolchok Sr., 72, was escorted by his ancestors through the open doors of heaven. He was born on November 6, 1947 in Kenai Alaska and passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. He spent his life as an Alaska commercial fisherman, always looking forward to that magical first set. He served his country in the US Army, worked construction jobs around Alaska and helped to build the Alyeska pipeline. Although fishing was his passion, art was his supreme talent. He carved intricate ivory jewelry that is appreciated around the world. His other hobbies were snowmachining, chopping wood for banya, and storytelling with lifelong friends like Bill, Buster, Dooby, Eli, Jerry, Pete, Tom, Tom and Tommy, and a multitude of others close friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Alec Dolchok, mother Frances Lindgren and stepfather Herman Lindgren, siblings Jim and Madrona "Nona" Dolchok, Uncle Emil and Aunt Maggie Dolchok, and Marie Becker, and his beloved daughter Angela Marie Dolchok. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Marcia Elaine Shaishnikoff and their son Ronald Terry Dolchok Jr. He is also survived by his daughter Kimberly Dolchok, grandchildren Chelsea Stevens and Paige and Cameron Romos, Uncle Mac Dolchok, niece Lanien Livingston and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins. Viewing and Panikhida Service will be 12 noon Wednesday, May 27, at the Peninsula Memorial Chapel, 5839 Kenai Spur Highway. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at the Holy Assumption Russian Orthodox Church, 1106 Mission Avenue followed by a simple graveside service. Please share your memories at his celebration of life at the American Legion 902 Cook Drive in Kenai.

Contributions can be made to his widow, P.O. Box 83, Kenai, AK 99611 for the missed fishing season.

Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Viewing
12:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
MAY
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Holy Assumption Russian Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
907-283-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 23, 2020
I'm truly sorry for your loss I'll be praying for you all .. My heart breaks for what your going through
Gina Lindgren Gallagher
Family
