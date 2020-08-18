1/1
Ronnie Burnett
1949 - 2020
Longtime Alaskan resident, Ronnie Burnett, passed away on August 4, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born April 25, 1949 in New Lexington, Ohio. Ronnie was a graduate of Onsted High School, Michigan 1967. Moving to Anchorage in 1981, he was also the owner of Alaska Kitchen Dist., Inc. until his retirement in 2015. An icon in Alaska Powerlifting, Ronnie was the first inductee into USA Powerlifting Alaska Hall of Fame 2018. Other awards and recognitions include Special Recognition – 2016 Alaska Conservation Foundation; USAPL State Chair; State, National, and International Referee. Amongst his hobbies: powerlifting, at State, National, and World Class levels; hunting, fishing, being a Special Olympics coach for powerlifting, and coaching and directing State meets.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Irene Larig Burnett, his brother James "Rick" Burnett, and Father-in-law Duane L. Renner. Ronnie is survived by his beloved wife Barbara "Bobbi" Renner Burnett of Anchorage, AK. Also surviving him are his son Travis (Kim) Burnett, and daughter Amanda Burnett, also of Anchorage, AK. Grandchildren: Cody (Ashley) Burnett of Gig Harbor, WA, and Hannah Burnett of Anchorage, AK. Siblings: Juanita (L.J.) Holland of Russellville, AL; Donna Crosby of Brooklyn, MI; Debbie (Chris) Gianzero and John (Pam) Burnett, all of St. Cloud, FL. Mother-in-law Mary L. Renner of Onsted, MI., and sister-in-law Diane (Marty) Jarzynski of Bristol, IN.
Services will be determined at a later date. Please visit www.alaskanfuneral.com to leave online condolences.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Aug. 18, 2020.
