Rosalie Evangeline Albrant, age 78 passed away in Soldotna, Alaska on March 20, 2019. She was born in Zion, Illinois on January 28, 1941 to Levi and Caroline (Andrews) Hedman. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 pm on April 6, 2019 at Peninsula Christian Center in Soldotna. Pastor Chase Musick will be officiating. A resident of Soldotna, Rosi moved to Alaska in 1971, lived in Tok and the Kenai Peninsula. She loved spending time with family, eating out and raising horses. Rosi was an adventurer of travel, especially Africa. Her family and close friends added that, "Rosi was the centerpiece to our family, a true matriarch." "She was the kindest and warmest person I have ever known." "A devout follower of God." "Gram would endlessly find complements to give out, she loved making everyone around her feel happy." "A best friend and bringer of joy." "She was so strong, strong of will and heart." "Rosi would never complain or cry out, she wanted to be strong for those around her." "The depth of love for her children was powerful beyond words." She was preceded in death by her parents Levi and Caroline Hedman. She is survived by her children Leitha Mallatt of Sterling, AK, Melinda Leichliter of Soldotna, Charles Coulman of Tok, AK, Robert Coulman of Soldotna, AK, numerous grandchildren, family and friends.



