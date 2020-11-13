RoseMary "Rosie" Reeder
A 50+ year Alaskan resident, RoseMary "Rosie" Reeder, 73, died on October 28, 2020, 2+ years after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Her children and grandchildren were at her side.
Rosie and her first husband, Dick Kapp, came to Fort Richardson, Anchorage in 1967 with the U.S. Army. She worked in Special Services with the Anchorage School District before moving to the Peninsula in 1976 to be employed at Soldotna and Redoubt Elementary. She "retired" from the District in 1983 and later returned to the District as the Director of Soldotna Community School, a position she held for 10 years.
She married William "Bill" Reeder Sr. in 1980 and they managed the Laurawood Arms Senior Citizen housing for 20 years. Once she and Bill both retired, they relocated to Mountain Rose Estates where she resided until her passing. Rosie was very active in her community throughout her time in Soldotna. She was the volunteer manager of the Triumvirate Theater Book Store in the Peninsula Center Mall for eight years. Rosie was a driving force in Soldotna Speakers public speaking group, a founding member of "WIGS" (Women's Investment Group) and was a charter member of a lady's book group that met weekly for 25 years. Rosie was humbled and honored to have the green room at the Triumvirate Theatre dedicated as "The Rosie Reeder Room" in early 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband William S. Reeder, Sr., son, Pvt. Spencer Reeder, U.S. Army, brothers, Nobert, Bernard, Lawrence, Leonard, and Leon, and a sister, Alice.
Rosie is survived by children, Rhonda (Michael) McCormick, Ryan (Lauri) Kapp, Retired Col. William S. (Melanie) Reeder Jr., Gregory Reeder, Wes (Terri) Reeder, Don (Diane) Reeder, Daniel (Valerie) Reeder and Sarah Reeder. She is also survived by her Alaskan grandchildren, Madison Orth, Spencer Kapp, Emerson Kapp, Cameron McCormick and Giselle Hatch. Living outside of Alaska are her sister, Dorothy Trouten, and sisters-in-law, Shirley and Harriet Rochowiak; grandchildren, Spencer Reeder, Victoria Reeder, Chad Reeder, Chelsea Reeder, Wess Reeder, Mark Reeder, Dawson Reeder, Danielle Reeder, Kali Reeder, Ashley Reeder; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Triumvirate Children's Theatre, Hospice of the Central Peninsula, the Soldotna Public Library or the charity of your choice
.
Please honor Rosie by taking some extra time to read a book.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date, details will be posted on Caringbridge.org
(search for Rosie Reeder). Rosie was laid to rest next to her husband, William, in the Veterans section of the Soldotna Memorial Park.
Arrangements were made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.