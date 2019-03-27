Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Born in Missoula, Montana, of Charlotte Russell and Bill Richardson, Roxane enjoyed an independent childhood as the sole child of sometimes single parents. In an act of ambivalent symbolism, she gave up that independence on America's bicentennial, July 4, 1976, marrying crazy but loveable roughneck Harry Higgs. They kicked around some.

Roxy moved to Alaska in 1979, working the slope and various Anchorage nightclubs. She married oilpatch co-worker Al Mathewson in the mid-80s; together they built and sold several homes, started a trucking company and finally settled down with a charter fishing outfit in Kasilof.

Challenged in recent years by house fires, suicides, ill-health and divorce, Roxane remained buoyant with laughter and faith that even these misfortunes expressed a glorious greater plan. Her sketchy early exposure to religion had matured into a defining commitment to the Christian community and her Savior's love.

An interesting Facebook encounter led Roxy to wed Steven Percival, a Montana acquaintance of 40 years on October 25, 2014. They would remain inseparable until her death.

Rozane is survived by nieces Iris and Lily, nephews Chris and Montana, and dog Gator; her life will be celebrated on March 28 at the Gallery Lodge, 22536 Terrace Dr, Kasilof, AK. Service begins at 3 o'clock; directions online or at 9079539683; all are welcome. Please direct donations to local pet rescue efforts.

5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.

Kenai , AK 99611

