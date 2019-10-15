Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Delwin Duncan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Delwin Duncan passed away on September 2, 2019 peacefully. He was born April 23, 1940 in Conrad, Montana to Delwin Henry Duncan and wife Lois Jean Russell, Grandson of the O.W. Duncan Clan. Roy grew up on the family farm with two sisters, Sandy and JoAnn, attended a one room schoolhouse and was involved in 4-H and FFA at a young age. While participating in 4-H he developed a passion for baking and throughout his life would offer visitors to his home sweets he would bake. At 18 he joined the Marines and became Lance Corporal Duncan with B-1-11 1st Marine Division FMF, Camp Pendelton, Ca. Roy's desire to belong to something bigger than himself led him to joining multiple service organizations including the VFW, American Legion, Elks, Eagles, and the

Memorial Services at the American Legion 902 Cook Dr, Kenai, AK 99611 Monday October 21, 2019 at 11 am. The public is welcome and a potluck and memory celebration to follow. Please contact daughter Kori at 970-819-9336 or the Legion with any questions.

Roy Delwin Duncan passed away on September 2, 2019 peacefully. He was born April 23, 1940 in Conrad, Montana to Delwin Henry Duncan and wife Lois Jean Russell, Grandson of the O.W. Duncan Clan. Roy grew up on the family farm with two sisters, Sandy and JoAnn, attended a one room schoolhouse and was involved in 4-H and FFA at a young age. While participating in 4-H he developed a passion for baking and throughout his life would offer visitors to his home sweets he would bake. At 18 he joined the Marines and became Lance Corporal Duncan with B-1-11 1st Marine Division FMF, Camp Pendelton, Ca. Roy's desire to belong to something bigger than himself led him to joining multiple service organizations including the VFW, American Legion, Elks, Eagles, and the Moose Club . Roy was also life-long The International Union of Operating Engineers and worked as a heavy equipment operator, construction worker and mechanic. Through the union Roy was part of the crew that put up the first stoplight in Kenai at the intersection of Kenai Spur Highway and Main Street Loop. Roy moved to Kenai, Alaska in 1964. In his retirement Roy grew a passion for gold prospecting. He was the President of the GPAA for the Kenai Chapter for a couple of years. He also had another love of his life Judy Humphrey. Roy and Judy spent many summers at a gold claim near Mills Creek hunting for gold nuggets and trips together throughout Alaska. Judy passed in 2008. Roy is survived by a sister Sandy Alexandar, (Richard Alexandar), daughter Kori Shafer, (Buzz Shafer), Grandson Wyatt Harding, (Savanah Maxwell), Great Granddaughter Harley Harding, Granddaughter Morgin Harding, son John Duncan, (Jessica Duncan) and Granddaughter Calliope Duncan. Stepchildren Maria Leva aka Karen Steel (Roberto Leyva), Rebecca Cecil Schneider and Lily Darra. He is preceded in death by both parents and sister JoAnn Duncan. Roy spent the last five months in Craig, Colorado with daughter Kori and family. He is cremated and memorial services are in Conrad, Montana September 21, 2019 and Kenai, Alaska October 21, 2019.Memorial Services at the American Legion 902 Cook Dr, Kenai, AK 99611 Monday October 21, 2019 at 11 am. The public is welcome and a potluck and memory celebration to follow. Please contact daughter Kori at 970-819-9336 or the Legion with any questions. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Moose Club Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close