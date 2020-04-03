Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby L DePriest. View Sign Service Information Service 4:00 PM Living Waters Church Minot , ND View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Luella DePriest, 91, passed peacefully in her sleep March 26th in a Minot nursing home. She was born to Willian and Elma (Thompson) Baker in Appam, North Dakota, near the Canadian and Montana borders. She grew up in Ray, North Dakota and graduated High School in 1946. She played trombone in the band and marched in the Williston May Day parades in every year of the war. During World War II, she also pumped gas at the local gas station, and worked at the Red Owl grocery store in Ray. All 5 of her brothers served in the war. The youngest, Loran, died in Japan a few weeks before the war ended.

During the first oil boom of 1956, Ruby met Murton DePriest in Tioga, North Dakota. They married and moved to Roundup, Montana in 1959. Murton worked the oilfields in a 4-state area. They stayed there until June of 1970. Ruby loved Montana, especially Roundup and the surrounding area, and the capitol of Helena, where her sister and beloved nieces lived. In June of 1970 the family moved to Kenai, Alaska, along with Roundup residents the Mattfields in pursuit of better and more consistent oilfield work.

In June of 1983 she started work at the Central Peninsula General Hospital in nearby Soldotna, Alaska. Several years in a row she received the "Recycler of the Year" award for the entire staff. She retired from there in June of 1993, and soon after moved back to North Dakota and lived in Minot until her passing.

Ruby thoroughly enjoyed cooking, baking, scrapbooking, sewing and gardening. She took an art class at Kenai Peninsula community college in 1982-83 and created several paintings like her Saturday PBS Hero Bob Ross. She loved spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids the most. She also enjoyed watching her sons play baseball and basketball in Alaska, but was nervous about them playing football lol. In the last 20 years she loved riding in a golf cart while we played golf in various small towns in North Dakota. She would pick choke cherries from the Ray golf course like she did growing up. Finally, Ruby started playing acoustic guitar at the age of 70 after wanting to play for most of her life. She was inspired by the Esteban commercials. She played for 10 years and couldn't do it anymore because of her first stroke at 80 years old. She was also a 40-year survivor of cancer surgery.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, her former husband Murton DePriest, daughter Ruby Hales, sons Lonnie and Dean Bird. Sister Cecil McKeen, brothers Sherman, Wilbur, Jesse, Earl, Loran and infant brother Gorden. Also grandson Eric Hales, son in law Dave Hales, daughter in law Denise (Miller) DePriest, and great great granddaughter Arabella Bliss. Ruby had a total of 49 grand, great grand and great-great grandchildren. The first being Brenda Bliss-Jackson in 1967 and most recently Mara Jade Denise DePriest in 2018.

Ruby is survived by sons Duane DePriest and Wesley DePriest. Daughters in law Jonna DePriest, Debbie Bird and Jane Bird. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Her immediate grand kids are: From Daughter Ruby: Brenda Jackson, Bill Bliss, Eric Hales, Ryan Hales, Sarah (Hales) Bush. From son Lonnie: Jason Bird, Amy (Bird) Roberts, Anna (Bird) Swihart. From son Dean Bird: Julie (Bird) Grinnell. Brian Bird. From Son Duane. James DePriest and Corene DePriest. From son Wesley DePriest: Austin DePriest and Isaac DePriest. And 35 great and great-great grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at Living Waters Church, Minot, ND.?A webcast of the service will be available to view at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at Living Waters Church, Minot, ND.?A webcast of the service will be available to view at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com. ?In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Minot Area Homeless Coalition. 105 1st Street SE Minot, ND 58701. 1-701-852-6300?Memories and condolences can be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Apr. 3, 2020

