Russell Chris "Rusty" Weaver, 64, passed away May 25, 2020 at his home in Nikiski.



He was born August 31, 1955 in Lubbock, Texas. Rusty lived in Levelland, Texas until he moved to Alaska with his family in 1969. He graduated from KCHS in 1973. He worked in local oil industries during his career including Agrium for many years.



Rusty loved golfing. He was an incredibly competitive golfer and won many tournaments. Many of the tournament were with his brothers, Derrill and Alan Weaver and Mike Chenault in the June Scramble and Contractor Tournament.



Rusty was a kind and loving man, he loved to make you laugh. He will always be remembered for his loving and gentle personality.



Rusty was preceded in death by his son, Justin Weaver his parents, Pat and Dick Weaver and nephew, Wayne Weaver and Uncle, Butch Butler.



He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Corn; son-in-law, Ben Corn; grandson, John Corn; brothers and sisters, Derrill and Patty Weaver, Sherry and Cliff Soares, Tanna and Mike Chenault, Alan and Nan Weaver, Rob White, Rebecca and Tommy Hansen; aunt, Kay Butler; cousin, Mac Butler; and numerous nephews and nieces



Arrangement were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store