Russell Roy Peterson, of Soldotna, Alaska, passed away peacefully with his wife, Irma, at his side on Friday, July 10, 2020. Russell was born in Shawano, Wisconsin, on September 22, 1950, to Ruth and Alexander Peterson.
He attended Shawano High School and was honored to be the valedictorian of his class. In 1973, Russell received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin Madison and later received his M.S. in Chemical Engineering at the University of California Berkeley, graduating with highest honors from both universities.
He is survived by his wife Irma Ayala Peterson of Soldotna, Alaska; son Alex Peterson, daughter-in-law Jennifer McCard, and granddaughter Audrey Ruth Peterson all of Alexandria, Virginia.
Russell is also survived by sister Pat and husband Don Sebesta of Georgetown, Texas; brother John Peterson of Downers Grove, Illinois; brother Dan Peterson of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister Kathy and husband Clay Huntley of St. Charles, Illinois; sister-in-law Yolanda Alberti of Belmont, Massachusetts; brother-in-law Ralph and wife Jeannie Ayala of La Jolla, California; sister-in-law Irene and husband Greg Totten of Camarillo, California; and sister-in-law Carol Ann Ortiz of Redlands, California.
Russell met his bride and true love Irma when they were neighbors in California in November of 1976. Always a man who knew what he wanted, Russell starting dating Irma in March, proposed in April, and they were married less than a year later in August. This year would have been their 43rd wedding anniversary.
For the first six years of their marriage, Russell worked for Dow Chemical in Pittsburgh, California. Russell and Irma moved to southern California when he started working for Unocal in 1981.
In 1987, Russell and family headed on a true adventure when Russell accepted a job offer at Unocal and later at Agrium in Nikiski, Alaska, where they met many lifelong friends. After retirement, Russell served on the Central Peninsula Hospital Board of Directors and as an adjunct professor at Kenai Peninsula College.
When not working, Russell loved being with his family, especially fishing for king salmon on the Kenai River, boating on Kenai Lake, and snow machining in the Caribou Hills. Early in life, he enjoyed playing softball, golf, backpacking, and white water rafting. When Irma retired, the couple enjoyed several cruises together, and Russell liked to play bocce ball with his friends.
Russell was a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, and son. His family hopes that you will remember Russell when you see a ballfield, golf course, or mountains and are enjoying the beautiful outdoor world we share.
Donations may be made in Russell's honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Services will be announced at a later date.