Russell was one of the kindest, sweetest men I have ever had the pleasure to know. I was so happy that Russell was able to meet his little Audrey Ruth when my daughter Jennifer and Alex drove cross country last month to make that happen. Every time I look at Audrey's face, I see the now famous "Peterson Eyebrows" that arch up just like her grandpa's when she's trying to figure something out. I know that Alex has already inherited the gentle, caring ways of his father when I see how he responds to Audrey, and how much she loves him even at six months old. Russell was an exceptional role model as a father, and his ways will live on through Alex and Audrey.

Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering Russell today and always.

