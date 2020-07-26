1/1
Russell Roy Peterson
1950 - 2020
Russell Roy Peterson, of Soldotna, Alaska, passed away peacefully with his wife, Irma, at his side on Friday, July 10, 2020. Russell was born in Shawano, Wisconsin, on September 22, 1950, to Ruth and Alexander Peterson.

He attended Shawano High School and was honored to be the valedictorian of his class. In 1973, Russell received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin Madison and later received his M.S. in Chemical Engineering at the University of California Berkeley, graduating with highest honors from both universities.

He is survived by his wife Irma Ayala Peterson of Soldotna, Alaska; son Alex Peterson, daughter-in-law Jennifer McCard, and granddaughter Audrey Ruth Peterson all of Alexandria, Virginia.

Russell is also survived by sister Pat and husband Don Sebesta of Georgetown, Texas; brother John Peterson of Downers Grove, Illinois; brother Dan Peterson of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister Kathy and husband Clay Huntley of St. Charles, Illinois; sister-in-law Yolanda Alberti of Belmont, Massachusetts; brother-in-law Ralph and wife Jeannie Ayala of La Jolla, California; sister-in-law Irene and husband Greg Totten of Camarillo, California; and sister-in-law Carol Ann Ortiz of Redlands, California.

Russell met his bride and true love Irma when they were neighbors in California in November of 1976. Always a man who knew what he wanted, Russell starting dating Irma in March, proposed in April, and they were married less than a year later in August. This year would have been their 43rd wedding anniversary.

For the first six years of their marriage, Russell worked for Dow Chemical in Pittsburgh, California. Russell and Irma moved to southern California when he started working for Unocal in 1981.

In 1987, Russell and family headed on a true adventure when Russell accepted a job offer at Unocal and later at Agrium in Nikiski, Alaska, where they met many lifelong friends. After retirement, Russell served on the Central Peninsula Hospital Board of Directors and as an adjunct professor at Kenai Peninsula College.

When not working, Russell loved being with his family, especially fishing for king salmon on the Kenai River, boating on Kenai Lake, and snow machining in the Caribou Hills. Early in life, he enjoyed playing softball, golf, backpacking, and white water rafting. When Irma retired, the couple enjoyed several cruises together, and Russell liked to play bocce ball with his friends.

Russell was a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, and son. His family hopes that you will remember Russell when you see a ballfield, golf course, or mountains and are enjoying the beautiful outdoor world we share.

Donations may be made in Russell's honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Services will be announced at a later date. Condolences and messages for family may be expressed by visiting Legacy.com

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
Grandpa Peterson, Audrey, and Alex
Russell was one of the kindest, sweetest men I have ever had the pleasure to know. I was so happy that Russell was able to meet his little Audrey Ruth when my daughter Jennifer and Alex drove cross country last month to make that happen. Every time I look at Audrey's face, I see the now famous "Peterson Eyebrows" that arch up just like her grandpa's when she's trying to figure something out. I know that Alex has already inherited the gentle, caring ways of his father when I see how he responds to Audrey, and how much she loves him even at six months old. Russell was an exceptional role model as a father, and his ways will live on through Alex and Audrey.
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering Russell today and always.
Dorothy Gray
Family
