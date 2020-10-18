Ruth Kathryn "Presh" Burton, 77, of Kenai, Alaska died at 10:25 p.m. September 28, 2020 at Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa, Iowa.
She was born June 18, 1943 in Nome, Alaska to Lawrence Earl and Ruth Evangeline Christine Ost Towner. She married Raymond Edward Burton February 11, 1973, and they later divorced.
A lifelong 3rd generation sourdough Alaskan, Kathy graduated valedictorian from Nome Public High School in 1961 and received her CNA from University of Alaska Anchorage KPC Extension. She was a small business owner of several businesses ranging from computers, janitorial and healthcare.
She was a member of Soldotna Bible Chapel.
Kathy was very proud to have been crowned Miss Nome in 1961 and was known as being selfless in placing other's needs before her own. She loved the Lord and eagerly awaited being called Home.
Surviving are her children, Michele Burton (John) Matuszewski of Northern VA, Michele Elle Ramona Linda Ruth Burton Ost Hutchins of Ottumwa, Russell Michael Raymond Louis Rence (Amy) Burton of Soldotna, AK, Shaunn Kathryn Roberta Mary Gail Burton (Tim) Higgins of Anchorage, AK, Matthew Andrew Robert Edward Steven (Dawn) Burton of Port Republic, NJ, Mark Daniel Rence Earl Jonathan (Kimberly) Burton of Soldotna, AK; sixteen grandchildren; three brothers, John (Coleen) Towner of Chaska, MN, Joe (Mary) Towner of Cottage Grove, MN, Jim (Martha) Towner of Sauk Centre, MN; a sister-in-law, Lynn Towner of Anchorage, AK; many cousins, nieces, nephews; many more shirt-tail relatives and squirrel-hunting cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Earl Towner and infant brother, Robert Lincoln Towner.
Celebration of Life services will be held for our dear Sister/Mother, Kathy on October 24th at 11am at Soldotna Bible Chapel (300 W Marydale Ave, Soldotna AK), and on October 17th at 11:45am (Central Time) in Princeton, MN at New Life Church (2061 100th Ave, Princeton MN).
The Soldotna service will be followed by a light dessert reception, and the service in Minnesota by a light lunch Please RSVP to the respective church office or kathyAKcelebration@gmail.com
so we can plan accordingly.
Efforts are underway to have both services livestreamed and also available later.