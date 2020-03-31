Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan "Veteran Mike" Carey. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Ryan "Veteran Mike" Carey, 70 It is with great sadness, profound grief, and Christian hopefulness, that the family of Ryan "Veteran Mike" Carey left life in this dimension on Friday, 13 March at 9:15 PM at CPGH with family present. Mike lived his last 30 years with wounds and illness resulting from his military service. His last 4 years were especially difficult in that he was no longer able to drive.



Mike graduated from KCHS in 1968 and immediately joined the Navy. Mike's father was Killed in Action as a Navy Pilot when Mike was 7. Upon joining the Navy, Mike volunteered for special training with the PBRs (Patrol Boat River- re-con intelligence). After 11 months of training, Mike was sent to Vietnam.



While serving his country, Mike received 12 medals and citations. Among those honors were three



Mike was 100% disabled as a result of Agent Orange. Mike was a great advocate for those who served and were serving in the US military. He longed for the day when all POWs and MIAs were accounted for.



Mike's immediate family: sister Jennifer Garcia, deceased; sister Colleen Posey, husband Rick; sister Vicki Leach, husband Daryl, and brother Dave Carey. Mike married Paulette Poitras, deceased, with whom he had two children, Robyn Holland and Eric Carey. Mike also had a son, Ari Matthew, and twin daughters Valerie and Victoria. Mike delighted in his grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



After his military career, Mike spent 18 years in the automobile business until such time as his military injuries incapacitated him. He loved "Sound-Off" and was given the name "Veteran Mike" because of his expertise and knowledge regarding benefits and opportunities as a



In what became Mike's last lucid day, on Wednesday, 11 March at 4 PM, Mike regained consciousness, received Holy Communion, asked God's forgiveness for his sins, accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior, and loudly repeated over and over, "Jesus Loves Me and Forgives Me." Mike stated that he knew Paulette was waiting for him in Heaven. That was his last spoken full sentence.



A Mass of the Resurrection at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Soldotna will be scheduled along with full military honors and burial once the government allows gatherings in response to public safety concerns with the Coronavirus.



