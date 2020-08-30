Longtime Alaskan and Nikiski resident, Sam A. "Buster" Macy, 67, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Central Peninsula Hospital. He was overtaken by COPD, with complications of pneumonia.



Sam was born to Iris Duncan and Sam G. Macy in November 1952. Buster and his family moved to Alaska in 1959. He was a graduate of Kenai Central High School. Before long, he was an apprentice pipefitter. Sam married his beloved wife, Lois Garretson Macy of Nikiski, on December 31, 1997.



Sam has remained a proud member of Anchorage Pipefitters Association, Local 367. He worked a total of 40 years in his chosen trade as a pipefitter and received recognition for 40 years of service. Many of those years he was employed by KIMCO. In addition, he was a long-time member of the Fraternal Order of the Moose and Elks.



Sam "Buster", who towered above the crowd in height, will remain a giant in our hearts. He will always be remembered by his family and friends as an extremely kind and gentle person who was eager to help anyone in need. He had a happy- go -lucky spirit along with a great sense of humor. His greatest joy in life has been his union with his wife Lois.



He was preceded in death by his father, Sam G. Macy, his mother, Iris Duncan, and stepfather Pat Duncan; all who had a huge influence on his life. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lois, and stepson Dylan Garretson, both of Nikiski, his sisters Sandy (Cindy) Morris and Sally Macy, who reside in Washington state, plus his 4 nieces and 10 great nieces and nephews.



In Lieu of flowers, your donation to the Nikiski Senior Center will be accepted in Sam's honor.



A celebration and potluck of Buster's life will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Hunger Hut in Nikiski.







Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

