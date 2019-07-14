Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Lynn Hallstead. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Lynn Hallstead, 60, passed away on July 6, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska. Sandra was born on April 2, 1959 in Kodiak, Alaska. She grew up in Kenai and was a Kenaitze Tribal member.

Sandra was preceded in death by her mother Anna Ivanoff; father Keith Hallstead; uncles "Toot" Hallstead and Jake Ivanoff; aunt Polly Conaway and her friend Arnie Moon.

She is survived by her sons Timothy Bateman of Ft Myers, FL, Daniel Zamzok of Fishkill, NY, Trevor Hallstead of Nikiski, AK and Jessie Thompson of Big Lake AK; daughter Nicole Bateman of Independence, MO; grandchildren Zoey, Ian and Lloyd; brothers Steven Hallstead and Keith Hallstead of Salem, OR and David Hallstead of Portland, OR,; sisters Kathleen Hallstead of Arco, ID, Barbara Flores and Lori Hallstead of Salem, OR and Victoria Schmeltz of Glendale, OR.

Our beloved sister received her angel wings. She loved the beach, every animal and plant, everything and everyone! Her gentle kind, loving heart was felt by everyone she met. Her children family and friends were her greatest joy. She lived her life with passion, integrity and bravery. Forever in our hearts our brightest Angel. The family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held in Salem, Oregon. If you would like to honor Sandra; please donate to your local homeless shelter.

